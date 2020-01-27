  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Try custom water cooling they said

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by Digiwise, 27 Jan 2020 at 20:52.

  Digiwise

    Digiwise New Member

    Joined:
    Thursday
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi Guys,

    So I'm completely new to the forum and custom liquid cooling :rock:, I've always wanted to have a go and my latest upgrades were too good to miss the custom loop touch. However, after pretty much going through and destroying 6 meters of PETG during learning, I seem to have failed at the learning part.

    This is how all my bends, practice and actual runs look, some better than others but still the same:

    [​IMG]

    At first I thought it was the silicon insert being too small for the 10mm ID, turns out it was, measuring 9.25mm, so I order another insert which turned out to be the same, a third insert later and as can be seen in the picture above the deformation is less severe but still happens.

    Where am I going wrong? Please help? I've watched quite a few video's on youtube and read a few articles but I just don't seem to be getting anywhere with it.
     
    Digiwise, 27 Jan 2020 at 20:52
    #1
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,466
    Likes Received:
    280
    Are you doing it by hand or using a jig?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 29 Jan 2020 at 00:46
    #2
