Try custom water cooling they said

Hi Guys, So I'm completely new to the forum and custom liquid cooling , I've always wanted to have a go and my latest upgrades were too good to miss the custom loop touch. However, after pretty much going through and destroying 6 meters of PETG during learning, I seem to have failed at the learning part. This is how all my bends, practice and actual runs look, some better than others but still the same: At first I thought it was the silicon insert being too small for the 10mm ID, turns out it was, measuring 9.25mm, so I order another insert which turned out to be the same, a third insert later and as can be seen in the picture above the deformation is less severe but still happens. Where am I going wrong? Please help? I've watched quite a few video's on youtube and read a few articles but I just don't seem to be getting anywhere with it.