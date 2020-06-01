If any of you have experience with this subject, I'd be glad to pick your brains. I'm currently using a Unifi setup at home, comprising of: USG Cloud Key 2x US-8 150W switches 3x APs I'd like to add home security to this setup, but unsure of the optimal price/performance setup. If any of you can advise me whether to add the Unifi NVR and keep my existing hardware or change out to the Cloud Key G2, and also what cameras are good enough for home security without going overboard? I need to cover the driveway up to the house (about 8m from gate to garage), the rear of the property and the side gate, so three all in. Any help greatly appreciated. I don't mind spending but reluctant to spend unnecessarily over what is required to achieve the aim.