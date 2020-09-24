A wonderful rainy morning to all! Having some issues with my main build that I'm hoping someone can shed some light on - it's a bit of an "old faithful", i7-2700K, Asus Maximus IV Extreme-Z, 16GB 1866MHz DDR3, 2x980Tis, Corsair H80i, 750W XFX PSU, Win7 x64. It's not long been rebuilt and has Kryonaut on the CPU, I'm pretty confident this has been pasted properly as it's been running fine for ages, both before and after I had to strip and rebuild it. I realise it's an ageing spec but it does what I need it to (for now). However, it has bizarrely started losing its time sync, which means I have to regularly update the internet clock manually. It also used to idle ~35C @ 4.6GHz. The other day, it crashed out of my Company of Heroes game (grr!), which I chalked up to the joys of playing on PC, but then yesterday it did it again twice, hanging the system in the process. After a hard restart, I thought I'd stick something non-taxing on like Pac Man to see if that made any difference, but it hung there as well after about an hour. Hard restart, uninstalled CoH, reinstalled to find out it had lost all my campaign progress (clearly no Steam cloud save then) and transferring my copied out save file back into the CoH folder made no difference, so fkg cheers for that, Relic/Steam. Anyway, that's incidental. Reloaded CoH, hung again. Hard restart, can't remember what I tried next but it BSOD'd with an 0x0124 error. Have spent all night trying to figure out what this means and it may be a hardware error, apparently, either CPU or motherboard. Have booted up this morning and knocked the o/c back to 4.4 in the BIOS, but couldn't sync the clock as usual. Also couldn't load a browser, so checked the connection and it was saying the ethernet cable wasn't connected, even though it had the green traffic light flashing on the plug at the router. The board has two ethernet sockets so swapped a new lead into the second socket and it's now working. Loaded Core Temp and it seems to be sitting at 62C, drawing 20W, 18% RAM usage, 0-2% load and anywhere from 1.9-3.1GHz (with the occasional flash up to 4.4 for whatever reason). I'm doing nothing other than typing this post into Edge. Nothing else is running (apart from whatever it's doing in the background) other than the usual AV stuff. This is clearly too high, I've not seen it do this before and I've no idea why it would do it all of a sudden. I don't have a new board I can easily swap out for at the moment and need to be getting on with some work, so I'll probably just remove the o/c altogether for now, but does this seem like the board is failing, or something else? Additionally, I've noticed the sound output has deteriorated over the last week or so - gets crackly, drops out, interference, volume has decreased. Have tested the audio kit with another PC and it's fine, so it's definitely the output from this board (first thought was driver-related). I also noticed it refused to restore the screen from blank the other day when I switched between it and another box using the KVM switch, which also necessitated a hard restart - not sure if this is relevant. Looking in the event viewer shows some red around Schannel 70/80 events (??) but it's tricky trying to pin things down exactly, due to the time being out of sync now and again. I did update the Geforce Experience driver yesterday, but can't see that this would be causing all the above (especially the temps). Event viewer shows nothing else red/yellow around the times I've needed to do a reset (indicated by the "last shutdown was unexpected" startup entries) other than the Schannel stuff. There is a yellow mention of the Intel Gigabit Network Switch (poss e1 cexpress corruption), so for now I'll assume this is causing this morning's issue. Given the above, can anyone advise: - what might be causing all this? Board or CPU - how to tell? - will a Win reinstall likely fix this? I'm doubtful... - if it is board/CPU, why would they suddenly start faffing about like this? - could it potentially be a failing cooler and if so, is the only way to check to swap it out, or is there some diagnostic I can run? These are the only thoughts I could come up with, other than swapping out one piece at a time with max faff. But the main question: - if it's a lost cause, what's the best upgrade path I've got? I can do either first or second hand, would prefer to keep as much of the existing kit as possible to keep costs down, but won't get too hung up on it. New and second hand suggestions both welcome! I'm thinking it should only be board/CPU/RAM that's required if going new and have seen that some places sell bundles. I'm out of the loop on the newer AMD/Intel chipsets, PC usage is gaming and music in Ableton, bit of light workload ie. no rendering or other heavy stuff (although Ableton is pretty resource-hungry). I may add a sound card at a later stage but for now I run through a Cambridge Audio USB DAC, so onboard sound should be good, but not earth-shattering and micro-ATX is probably the minimum size I can use (think it's E-ATX at the moment). Also happy to wait for any new releases if going down that route (or pick up second hand once the serial upgraders start ditching stuff). Think that's it - could really do with ridding my life of unnecessary tech issues right now, so any suggestions gratefully received! Cheers all