I have been playing around with some new toys with the aim of building a small slim build to take travelling with me. I'm aiming for hardback A4 book size (~letter paper size for my US cousins) to allow some decent 1080p gaming for hotel room stays. Here as some pics for your viewing pleasure: Board, CPU, Cpu block and 150mm heat pipes all laid out. GPU is de-shrouded and put in place. That's the CPU cooling Aluminium block that will eventually get bolted onto the CPU heatpipes. Blue area is to cut out ready for the the noctua to sit in it. @David is printing me a GPU fan bracket to hold the dual 80mm's, link to the .SKP is here: Linky Cheers buddy! That's it for the moment. Obviously more to come.... P.S. still not tested the HDPLEX actually powers the board via the 6 pin, so might have to improvise if it doesn't....