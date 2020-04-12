  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Unnamed - Slim PIO based build

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Goatee, 12 Apr 2020 at 17:55.

    I have been playing around with some new toys with the aim of building a small slim build to take travelling with me.

    I'm aiming for hardback A4 book size (~letter paper size for my US cousins) to allow some decent 1080p gaming for hotel room stays.

    Here as some pics for your viewing pleasure:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Board, CPU, Cpu block and 150mm heat pipes all laid out. GPU is de-shrouded and put in place.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    That's the CPU cooling Aluminium block that will eventually get bolted onto the CPU heatpipes. Blue area is to cut out ready for the the noctua to sit in it.


    [​IMG][​IMG]


    @David is printing me a GPU fan bracket to hold the dual 80mm's, link to the .SKP is here: Linky

    Cheers buddy!

    [​IMG][​IMG]

    That's it for the moment. Obviously more to come....

    P.S. still not tested the HDPLEX actually powers the board via the 6 pin, so might have to improvise if it doesn't....
     
    Last edited: 12 Apr 2020 at 18:05
    Goatee, 12 Apr 2020 at 17:55
    #1

