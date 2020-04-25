  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Unsure - Flycatcher or vertex slayer

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by _k1nga_, 24 Apr 2020.

  1. _k1nga_

    _k1nga_ 3D Artist

    Joined:
    21 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi everybody!

    I'm new to the forum but I'm not new to the pc world.

    The idea behind this build took form right after seeing the first video coverage regarding, the now probably overused, Lian-li PC011 Dynamic. This happened just a while after completing some new upgrade on my old build and was thereafter relegated to just a little dream, or a simple side project. I never defined a name for this new build, but I had a couple flyin' around
    The main focus of this PC will be videogame asset creation (modeling, sculpting, texturing etc.), modeling for 3D printing and gaming, hence why the name vertex slayer (I know, that's lame, sue me! :p ).

    I'm finally embarking in the construction of this build after having a light and probably fortunate inconvenient. The D5 pump of my actual rig started acting strangely and therefore I started looking for a replacement. After doing my research I came to the conclusion of “why not?!”, I think it’s time to do an upgrade. I finished up the design I had in mind, and started buying some stuff.

    I'm currently one of the lucky one working from home and on top of that I have to remain inside due to the quarantine, so, no better time for starting this little project.

    I started the design of this build in Maya and kept evolving a bit. I haven’t gone too deep into modelling or details as I just wanted to have an idea of what I was going to look at.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    I also have a couple of ideas floating in my mind, but I’m not sure if I’ll be able to make them come true, so I’ll keep them off from the thread for now.

    Here’s the list of the components, some will be reused from my old build

    OLD

    CASE : Phanteks P400A
    MOBO : Gigabyte X370 Gaming K7
    CPU : Ryzen 7 1700x + EK waterblock
    RAM : 2x16GB Corsair Vengeance 3200mhz CL16
    VGA : Nvidia 2080ti Founders Edition + EK waterblock
    PSU : Corsair AX1200
    SSDs : Samsung 840 Pro 256GB + Crucial MX500 500GB

    NEW

    CASE : Lian-li PC011 Dynamic
    COOLING: EK front panel distro plate
    EK monarch waterblock
    EK monarch module
    EK Loop connect
    EK Rigid tubing and fittings
    Bitspower Touchaqua Digital Thermal Sensor
    CABLES: MDPC wires
    MDPC sleeves


    I know I know, it seems like an EK fan build but what can I do, I truly love their design.

    It's been almost 10 years since I sleeved my custom set of cable for the same AX1200, but this time I want to go a step forward and actually create them from scratch.

    Unfortunately tho this PC is currently working and it’s my daily driver so I’ll try and make the work go forward in phases and have it up and running between updates.

    PHASE 1 – Moving everything in the new case with rigid tubing – still using old cables

    PHASE 2 – New custom cables

    PHASE 3 - ???

    Here’s are pictures of the various goodies I received in the past days with some early stage preparation

    [​IMG]
    Old case with my cable falling in pieces
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    I have to admit, I've never seen a distro plate in person, but this looks amazing. It kind of surprised me at the same time for how much I screwed up in my initial modeling :p
    [​IMG]
    New house
    [​IMG]
    In 2020 this doesn't impress that much, but I'm still a sucker for this type of shot on CPUs
    [​IMG]
    A disappointgly oily EK Monarch arrived
    [​IMG]
    After a bit of cleaning is good to go
    [​IMG]
    Leak tested just in case
    [​IMG]
    These are some fancy, shiny heatspreader
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    aaand, folks, remember to always read the compatibility list of what you buy or you'll end up wasting money like me :(
    [​IMG]
    I think I'll have to browse for some compatible RAM

    See you in the next days, and stay safe! :D
     
    _k1nga_, 24 Apr 2020
    #1
    Back again. I finished the tube runs and put them all back in (sorry I haven't took a picture in the system)...
    [​IMG]
    ...but I have a problem. I tried to leak test the entire loop but it seems like I might have a leak somewhere. Depressed a bit, I tried to tight everything and check again, nothing.
    I proceeded to remove all the tube and start testing every single part separately and it seems like the distro is my problem.
    After testing a while I noticed that the distro "inflates" a bit even at low pressure 0,3-0,35 bar(this is the value EK suggests when testing the distro on its own). I tried to catch it in pictures, the last one is taken with no pressure whatsoever
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    Is this normal? :(
    When testing the distro alone it seems like the pressure eventually keeps dropping. I even tried to retight all the hex screws, and apart from one that gave literally a quarter of a turn, nothing.

    On the side, I'm trying various look for the tubes, and I'm not sure with which one to go
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 25 Apr 2020 at 12:55
    _k1nga_, 25 Apr 2020 at 12:47
    #2
    Back at it.
    I sent back the reservoir to complete the RMA process, so this gave me some extra time to work on other aspects of the build.
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    I blacked out both the SSDs and the tubes for the loop and I'm quite pleased with the result :clap:
    I also started making the custom cables and I have to admit, since I've done just the custom sleeving in the past, doing the entire thing from scratch start-to-finish is no easy task :duh:
    [​IMG]
    And while I'm dealing with cables I thought of giving at try at some not so special cable combs
    [​IMG]
    Hope to get back to you soon with some new stuff :happy::lol:
     
    _k1nga_, 30 Apr 2020 at 22:48
    #3

