Hi everybody! I'm new to the forum but I'm not new to the pc world. The idea behind this build took form right after seeing the first video coverage regarding, the now probably overused, Lian-li PC011 Dynamic. This happened just a while after completing some new upgrade on my old build and was thereafter relegated to just a little dream, or a simple side project. I never defined a name for this new build, but I had a couple flyin' around The main focus of this PC will be videogame asset creation (modeling, sculpting, texturing etc.), modeling for 3D printing and gaming, hence why the name vertex slayer (I know, that's lame, sue me! ). I'm finally embarking in the construction of this build after having a light and probably fortunate inconvenient. The D5 pump of my actual rig started acting strangely and therefore I started looking for a replacement. After doing my research I came to the conclusion of “why not?!”, I think it’s time to do an upgrade. I finished up the design I had in mind, and started buying some stuff. I'm currently one of the lucky one working from home and on top of that I have to remain inside due to the quarantine, so, no better time for starting this little project. I started the design of this build in Maya and kept evolving a bit. I haven’t gone too deep into modelling or details as I just wanted to have an idea of what I was going to look at. I also have a couple of ideas floating in my mind, but I’m not sure if I’ll be able to make them come true, so I’ll keep them off from the thread for now. Here’s the list of the components, some will be reused from my old build OLD CASE : Phanteks P400A MOBO : Gigabyte X370 Gaming K7 CPU : Ryzen 7 1700x + EK waterblock RAM : 2x16GB Corsair Vengeance 3200mhz CL16 VGA : Nvidia 2080ti Founders Edition + EK waterblock PSU : Corsair AX1200 SSDs : Samsung 840 Pro 256GB + Crucial MX500 500GB NEW CASE : Lian-li PC011 Dynamic COOLING: EK front panel distro plate EK monarch waterblock EK monarch module EK Loop connect EK Rigid tubing and fittings Bitspower Touchaqua Digital Thermal Sensor CABLES: MDPC wires MDPC sleeves I know I know, it seems like an EK fan build but what can I do, I truly love their design. It's been almost 10 years since I sleeved my custom set of cable for the same AX1200, but this time I want to go a step forward and actually create them from scratch. Unfortunately tho this PC is currently working and it’s my daily driver so I’ll try and make the work go forward in phases and have it up and running between updates. PHASE 1 – Moving everything in the new case with rigid tubing – still using old cables PHASE 2 – New custom cables PHASE 3 - ??? Here’s are pictures of the various goodies I received in the past days with some early stage preparation Old case with my cable falling in pieces I have to admit, I've never seen a distro plate in person, but this looks amazing. It kind of surprised me at the same time for how much I screwed up in my initial modeling New house In 2020 this doesn't impress that much, but I'm still a sucker for this type of shot on CPUs A disappointgly oily EK Monarch arrived After a bit of cleaning is good to go Leak tested just in case These are some fancy, shiny heatspreader aaand, folks, remember to always read the compatibility list of what you buy or you'll end up wasting money like me I think I'll have to browse for some compatible RAM See you in the next days, and stay safe!