Upgrade for friend's kid - older gaming build.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ShakeyJake, 31 Jul 2020 at 16:04.

  ShakeyJake

    ShakeyJake My name is actually 'Jack'.

    Joined:
    5 May 2009
    Posts:
    814
    Likes Received:
    46
    Hi everyone,

    A 12 year old sproglet that has one of my old builds is looking to upgrade. However, whilst I would normally feel confident in this myself I would much prefer to ask you guys, who are all much more knowledgeable than me because 1) it's not my money I'm spending here, 2) the build is gaming-specific, so not my area of expertise and 3) I think we're looking at a whole mobo/cpu/everything guts upgrade, so there are too many options.

    Use is basic to intermediate gaming. Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, etc. I'm pretty sure that one upgrade we will definitely be making is moving the OS to an SSD, which I'll be providing, but what else could we get for a minimum budget? Dad is not the best financed, so I reckon we're looking at about £100 plus whatever we can get on ebay for any old components.

    Current build is:

    Probably keeping:
    Fractal Define XL R2
    500GB WD hard drive
    1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor
    RGB gaming keyboard and mouse that I didn't recognise but he likes

    Probably upgrading:
    AMD Phenom II X4 955
    MSI ATX AM3 mobo
    8GB Corsair Dominator DDR3
    Asus R270

    As this is pretty much the best chip that can go in that socket, I'm thinking it's a case of a whole new bundle. I also imagine that we have two options here, what do you think of:

    a) Used mobo/cpu combo that will allow us to re-use ram and gpu. Maybe something like an 1150 build? This option will be really cheap, the ram is actually very good, and it allows to reuse the parts. If the bundle can be had cheap enough we may be able to wangle a new (to us) used gpu as well.

    or

    b) Buy a whole new mobo/cpu/ram combo off the shelf, and use the integrated graphics for a bit. Dad probably can't afford to buy a new everything but it occurs to me that the R270 isn't probably that far ahead of newer integrated graphics chips that I understand are perfectly capable of playing games at 1080p with reduced settings. This option is probably slightly worse in the short term but having all-new innards would leave us with a nice upgrade path when santa can bring a gpu or something.


    Suggestions, general or specific, are much appreciated. Enjoy your weekend!
     
    31 Jul 2020 at 16:04
