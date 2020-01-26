Hey all. Hoping for some input. I currently run an i5 4690k, 16Gb Ram, and a GTX 970. I game at 1080p 60Hz and for the foreseeable future that will be my resolution. I do intend to upgrade my CPU/Mobo/RAM with time, but at the moment I’m planning on changing my GTX970 for something more current. I have a budget of around £300 and I’m hoping for something as future proof as possible. I’ve always been team green, but the release of the 5600 XT has certainly made me consider possibly switching sides this time! The two GPUs that I’m contemplating are either the above mentioned 5600 XT ( when the variable bios issue is at least stable and clear what’s what!) or an RTX 2060. I’d really appreciate thoughts and advice from anyone here as the GPU market can be an ever changing minefield!