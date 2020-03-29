Hi All So I got my CPU, motherboard and RAM second hand on these forums, all appears to be working fine but I keep getting some weirdness which I think is USB related. So my most will stutter often, in both movement and control, in games if I'm holding left or right click it'll do a kind of lag then they button will be just on till I click it a couple of times. Its recently been getting worse, as I've got into multiplayer games again. Sometimes it'll fully crash the USB bus, the windows will make the usual disconnect, reconnect sound and the lights on my mouse will go off and back on, although at least once its died completely and no USB devices work, but the rest of the system is fine. My USB headset also randomly bugs out and I have to disconnect and reconnect to fix it, but my 3.5mm jacked headset is fine. I tried reinstalled the USB drivers, but nothing. Could it be the RGB (both the mouse and the headset have it) overloading the ports?