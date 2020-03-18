I'm getting a little bit cross today, not just because of this whole isolation sitch, but because none of the things I'm trying to achieve are going my way WHILST I HAVE EVERY OPPORTUNITY! Just rebuilt the Windows (10) tablet convertible for the kids to use for schoolwork etc. and all going fine. Shoved a USB data stick in to finish installing the antivirus programs and was asked if I wanted to scan and fix it. Given this was probably showing up as I always just pull it from the system rather than dismount, plus I wanted to get on with the task at hand, I declined and got on with everything. Next thing was to reboot, so did that, but forgot to remove the stick, so Windows decided it would just go right the fk ahead and scan and fix it anyway. Sat on 2% for donkey's so went for lunch, came back and it had shut down. Started it back up and logged in, at which point the system hung with the stick flashing like mad, Win Explorer unresponsive and cursor not moving. Got VERY cross with Windows behaving like one of the kids and not listening, so forced a reset and logged back in (tried sending it to the naughty step but it just ignored that as well). Windows is now responding, but the stick is still flashing like mad, won't be recognised in Win Explorer, seems to be recognised in Disk Mgt but at an incorrect capacity and something is eating up my tiny hard drive (albeit at a very slow rate). It has been doing this for about three or four hours now, but I'm loath to pull it out again. Is it possible Windows is rebuilding the file system or something? Am I at risk of losing all the data on the stick? More importantly, am I going to go postal by the end of today or is there potentially a happy ending?