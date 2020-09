My experience is limited, but I believe there's no issues with doing that.



My first thought, though is range. The Hue Bridge is attached to the physical network, and the light controllers themselves use Zigbee (Or something similarly named) wireless communications. The controller needs to be able to talk to said controllers to let you via the app configure rooms and the like.



You can set routines etc on a per "Room" basis, and you can configure "rooms" to suit, so I have a living room and an office both with different lighting routines, colours, etc.



Soo.. Wireless communication limitations aside, I don't believe there'd be any issues with later adding some in the house. The garden office'd just be called "Garden Office" or whatever more whimsical name took fancies.

