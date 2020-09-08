  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Planning Using metal tubing for the support of a case

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Yumirow, 8 Sep 2020 at 18:06.

  1. Yumirow

    Yumirow New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    I'm planning on doing a case and i have the rough design pretty much set. But it implies having metal tubing wrapping the case, which means i need to do some loops with my tubing.
    I wondered what were the options in front of me to close those loops, i can probably solder the two ends together, but i don't have anything to solder large piece of metal, and I don't know if metal tubing (of 1-2cm of diameter) can handle a 135° bend (and I don't know how to pull it off) (the 135° angle is part of the design). So i wondered if I could just use some fittings, but in this case I would need them to stay as the same diameter than the tubing (and I didn't see any that wasn't clip from the outside).
    Anyway, I wanted your opinion on the subject and your alternative solutions if you have some
    Thank's for reading !
     
    Yumirow, 8 Sep 2020 at 18:06
    #1
  2. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    18 Mar 2005
    Posts:
    3,005
    Likes Received:
    358
    Have a look on YouTube on bending 22mm copper pipe, see if it's suitable? The pipe itself is abundant and a set of benders can be had cheap enough.

    It can be a bit tricky to get it all lined up correctly but a 135° angle should be no bother.
     
    ElThomsono, 8 Sep 2020 at 19:09
    #2

Share This Page