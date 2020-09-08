I'm planning on doing a case and i have the rough design pretty much set. But it implies having metal tubing wrapping the case, which means i need to do some loops with my tubing. I wondered what were the options in front of me to close those loops, i can probably solder the two ends together, but i don't have anything to solder large piece of metal, and I don't know if metal tubing (of 1-2cm of diameter) can handle a 135° bend (and I don't know how to pull it off) (the 135° angle is part of the design). So i wondered if I could just use some fittings, but in this case I would need them to stay as the same diameter than the tubing (and I didn't see any that wasn't clip from the outside). Anyway, I wanted your opinion on the subject and your alternative solutions if you have some Thank's for reading !