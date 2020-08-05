Hi all, I've been dipping my toe into Valorant (free-to-play) and must say I'm quite impressed. There dosn't appear to be any pay-to-win type nonsense going on, with income prsumably just generated by skins and gimmicks. It's very easy to pick up and play for 10 minutes to an hour, and is a blast with a couple of like minded friends. There are a few irritating abilities and things to learn, but the game is mostly about patience and aim. Which means, if like me, you're not a teenager any more, you'll actually be very good at this game as the majority of players run after you like an impatient child. It clearly rips alot from CS, but I'm okay with that as it has quite a few good ideas of it owns. There are bugs! Some will get you killed, which is annoying, but the patches are coming thick and fast. There are hackers! Lots of them sadly, but the report function actually seems to work and they even send you a nice little email if somebody you report gets banned, which is a classy touch! The auto-match is awful! This is the biggest problem, if you're playing alone then the teams can be incredibly one-sided, hence it's best to have a few friends in your squad and the game will fit you all into a single match. Bottom line - I'd like to see who else is playing and hopefully add a few of you to the game FuSS P.S. Be great to see some of the old BitTech - Bad Company 2 crowd back! I'm looking at you Wyxy, Betty, Murray, MDMDMDrocks, and co (I might even play with deadbolt!)