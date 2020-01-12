Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 19 Nov 2019.
As much as I want more half life I can't stand VR so I'm out
Excited! Valves IP used for VR looks amazing - this could also be amazing - and could give us a sprinkling of examples for future titles they are working on
So a new Half-Life game but Valve still can't count to three...
But where's Ricochet 2?!?!?
As much as I love HL, I don't have the spare funds for VR so I'm out.
This could be a trial for a new direction for HL3. Valve hasn't produced anything in a while and I have high expectations.
Worthless to me. I'm farsighted, and NOT spending ridiculous amounts of money on VR equipment to play one game while having to wear reading glasses beneath the headset. VR isn't the future. We've been told it is for as long as some of my coworkers have been alive, and it still hasn't become even close to mainstream. It's niche. Valve should just spend some of their excess money on the resources to make another fantastic HL game. Unless no one actually visualized an ending to the story, in which case, just admit it on social media. "We won't touch Half-Life again, because we don't know how to end a story" Lots of people rip on Fallout 4, for example, but at least Bethesda *tried* to continue the story. And frankly I appreciated it. But after Episode 2 of HL2, I expected *something*.
