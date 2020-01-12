  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Valve to unveil VR title, Half-Life: Alyx, later this week

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 19 Nov 2019.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,653
    Likes Received:
    52
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 19 Nov 2019
    #1
  lacuna

    lacuna Member

    Joined:
    9 Aug 2004
    Posts:
    653
    Likes Received:
    11
    As much as I want more half life I can't stand VR so I'm out
     
    lacuna, 19 Nov 2019
    #2
  monty-pup

    monty-pup Member

    Joined:
    8 Apr 2018
    Posts:
    55
    Likes Received:
    6
    Excited! Valves IP used for VR looks amazing - this could also be amazing - and could give us a sprinkling of examples for future titles they are working on
     
    monty-pup, 19 Nov 2019
    #3
  stonedsurd

    stonedsurd Is a cackling Yuletide Belgian

    Joined:
    11 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    7,732
    Likes Received:
    277
    So a new Half-Life game but Valve still can't count to three... :rollingeyes:
     
    stonedsurd, 19 Nov 2019
    #4
  edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,481
    Likes Received:
    358
    But where's Ricochet 2?!?!?
     
    edzieba, 20 Nov 2019
    #5
    monty-pup likes this.
  silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,596
    Likes Received:
    100
    As much as I love HL, I don't have the spare funds for VR so I'm out.
    This could be a trial for a new direction for HL3. Valve hasn't produced anything in a while and I have high expectations.
     
    silk186, 20 Nov 2019
    #6
  Merglet

    Merglet New Member

    Joined:
    28 May 2012
    Posts:
    12
    Likes Received:
    2
    Worthless to me. I'm farsighted, and NOT spending ridiculous amounts of money on VR equipment to play one game while having to wear reading glasses beneath the headset. VR isn't the future. We've been told it is for as long as some of my coworkers have been alive, and it still hasn't become even close to mainstream. It's niche. Valve should just spend some of their excess money on the resources to make another fantastic HL game. Unless no one actually visualized an ending to the story, in which case, just admit it on social media. "We won't touch Half-Life again, because we don't know how to end a story" Lots of people rip on Fallout 4, for example, but at least Bethesda *tried* to continue the story. And frankly I appreciated it. But after Episode 2 of HL2, I expected *something*.
     
    Merglet, 12 Jan 2020 at 04:57
    #7
