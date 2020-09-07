Hi guys. I would like to show you a new project that is pretty much finished.I will post it all across the next few days. I made it for Microsoft as a Windows History Mod. On November 20th 1985 Microsft released the first ever Windows Version (Windows1.0) Its been a long ride till Windows 10. So when they asked me how I could portray the history, I new I would once again take an old piece of Hardware and convert it into something as state of the art as possible. In this case, I went for a Siemens Nixdorf PC02 This model was actually a Laptop, even though it wouldnt pass as one nowadays seeing as its as big as a suitcase and heavy as hell. It didnt have a battery, but a thermal printer inbuilt. It was powered by C 8810 M25 and had two 5,25" drives. Panasonic released this to the market in 1984 in Osaka. I managed to pick one up in ebay with a functional screen. It weighed 15 Kilos then, and now its approx the same. Anyway. Its all about RTX, I7, ROG and SSD power now. I kept the screen after sliceing the front off and fixing an LCD behind it. It now has all those juicy interfaces that didnt exost then, like USB3, HDMI, sound with speakers, Display ports and Wifi etc. I know I know, of course its standard now, but it wasnt then. Here are the first pics.