Do you get sick in VR games that move your point of view without you physically moving your body? If so, it is said you lack "VR legs". How does one get VR legs? How does one overcome the head-spin comes from WASD style smooth movement? I'd go as far as ask: Is this WASD style movement lazy game design? As we can walk around the game world physically, head and hands tracked, surely a different approach to locomotion is needed for room scale VR? So I'm nearing completion of Half Life Alyx. It's a fantastic experience. I'm using "Shift" locomotion, where I point at the location I want to go, and I shift to that location. This is fine for me and physically moving about is also absolutely fine. I've tried Beat Saber, Robo Recall, Steam Lab, SuperHot VR, Space Pirate Trainer. All of which do not have smooth locomotion, I'm fine with all of them. All of them are designed to be VR game from the grounds up. I note Robo Recall and Lab seems to have been designed with this locomotion in mind. SuperHot VR gives room scale an advantage and removes all forced locomotion options. But when I tried Boneworks, or smooth locomotion in HLAlyx. I feel like my head is swimming and I have to sit down or I'll soon fall over. Sitting down, I'm only okay walking straight forward and not move my head. Smooth locomotion simply feels like VR being shoehorned into a traditional K&M game to me......