Has anyone done workout using VR gaming as incentive? What is your routine? Beat Saber have that FitBeat song, any other song good for workout? I hear Pistol Whip is good for legs, which song is best for that? I am playing Until you Fall, but I don't feel it is hard enough (can now consistently get to purple world, so not newbie) I tried BoxVR, it's not for me, too repetitive and feels too much like exercise. Since lockdown, I've gained 3kg just sitting on my backside. So I need to loose that 3kg through doing exercise! BTW, forum need a VR tag.