Other VR workout

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by wyx087, 15 Jun 2020 at 09:40.

  1. wyx087

    wyx087

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,695
    Likes Received:
    248
    Has anyone done workout using VR gaming as incentive?
    What is your routine?

    Beat Saber have that FitBeat song, any other song good for workout?
    I hear Pistol Whip is good for legs, which song is best for that?
    I am playing Until you Fall, but I don't feel it is hard enough (can now consistently get to purple world, so not newbie)
    I tried BoxVR, it's not for me, too repetitive and feels too much like exercise.



    Since lockdown, I've gained 3kg just sitting on my backside. So I need to loose that 3kg through doing exercise!

    BTW, forum need a VR tag.
     
    wyx087, 15 Jun 2020 at 09:40
    #1

