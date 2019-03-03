  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Watch aficionados in here...

Discussion in 'General' started by Pete J, 3 Mar 2019.

  1. Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    I know there are a few watch enthusiasts here, and it's something I've been meaning to chase up more seriously.

    So, first up, my current watch is this little tank of a thing, the Seiko SUN019P1:

    [​IMG]

    Love it to bits and it is a very tough and accurate watch. The 24 hour hand is a cool extra feature. However, the main crown position (i.e. the industry standard 3 O'clock) is a little annoying for active pursuits as it leaves a mark (or even worse a wound in one case) on the back of your wrist. Also the one beat per second movement starts to grate after a while.

    I've snapped up a Seiko SKX007P8, which is to be delivered next week:

    [​IMG]

    This is Seiko's 'secret' entry level dive watch, with a three beats per second movement. I'm looking forward to trying it out and having a true mechanical movement for the first time

    I'm also currently eyeing up this (Pantor Seahorse 1000m):

    [​IMG]

    Five beats per second (or at least that's what I've counted on Youtube reviews) and rated to 1000m (because, y'know, I often go to that depth). Has a helium valve as well.

    As for my dream watch, well, one day I hope to own a Grand Seiko Spring Drive divers watch with the crown at the 4 O'clock position.

    Ayways, would love to see other folks' watches!

    Finally, a request: I'm a fan of mechanical diving watches with the crown at the 4 'clock position. Does anyone have any recommendations?
     
    Pete J, 3 Mar 2019
  2. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Advice from someone that's a mild addict, don't do it!
    I have 5 watches, which is 4 more than I want, 5 more than I need, and yet there's an ever present danger that I'll add another for whatever daft reason I can think up.

    I'd like a spring drive, also a fifty fathoms, and a royal oak, and a Ulysse nardin GMT, but my "dream watch" is a Nautilus. Yet at the same time I'm hopeful that I never own any of them (apart from perhaps the first), because... what a ridiculous way to spend stupid money. It's an odd conundrum.
     
    Mister_Tad, 3 Mar 2019
  3. jinq-sea

    jinq-sea 'write that down in your copy book' Super Moderator

    This. Don't get sucked in. I have two arms, can only really wear one watch, but yet, like our friend and colleague @Mister_Tad, there's always another one to have...
     
    jinq-sea, 4 Mar 2019
  4. legoman

    legoman breaker of things

    Its a slippery slope, I think most people would like a nice watch but end up wanting more than one for reasons x y z
     
    legoman, 4 Mar 2019
  5. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Gareth Halfacree, 4 Mar 2019
  6. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Lunatic on the Grass.

    Mr_Mistoffelees, 4 Mar 2019
  7. jinq-sea

    jinq-sea 'write that down in your copy book' Super Moderator

    Vibrating alarm? What a grand idea. I also don't have a digital watch any more. Here we go again...!
     
    jinq-sea, 4 Mar 2019
  8. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    ...right, I need to get "profligacy" in an article by the week's end.

    Oh, it's *fantastic* - wakes me up of a morning without annoying noise, and I have it vibrate every hour on the hour so I don't get distracted and forget about the passage of time. Lovely little beast, though it'd be nice if it had room for more than one alarm in its memory.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 4 Mar 2019
  9. legoman

    legoman breaker of things

    I have a Fossil Q Hybrid, so analogue face, doesn't look like a smart watch bar the pedometer on it which is just a hand moving from 0 - 100. You use the app to set as many vibrating alarms as you like, and how strong the vibration should be (pointless as low you cant even feel). Tells you if people ring by vibrating and showing the hands at set positions so I set the mother as mid day an someone else as six, all others show as three o'clock. Works fine and takes pretty much any 22mm strap. Battery is about 6 months and takes a couple minutes to change wit ha 20p coin.

    https://www.fossil.com/us/en/products/hybrid-smartwatch-grant-dark-brown-leather-sku-ftw1118p.html
     
    legoman, 4 Mar 2019
  10. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Here's one I snapped on the last watch addition

    [​IMG]

    Left to right
    - blue/grey NATO strap for the Ball, which I'll probably switch back to soon
    - Baume et Mercier Capeland S Chronograph
    - Seagull Pilot
    - Ball Roadmaster GMT
    - Raymond Weil tradition square
    - Citizen Promaster 1/100
     
    Mister_Tad, 4 Mar 2019
  11. Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Casio Edifice EQB-500, fell in love with it when i first saw it and its been on my wrist the past 3 years. built like a tank with a ton of goddies under the hood.



    [​IMG]
     
    Gunsmith, 4 Mar 2019
  12. WarrenJ

    WarrenJ Well-Known Member

    I have the same watch as my "daily driver". Had quite a few compliments for it too.
     
    WarrenJ, 4 Mar 2019
  13. Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    Oh, I have my trusty F-91W!
    Very nice - some rather 'less ordinary' watches there! I have to ask though - what's the attraction of NATO straps? Admittedly I'm a solid metal strap man.
    Does look rather invincible. I have some Casio Pro Trek thing somewhere.
     
    Pete J, 4 Mar 2019
  14. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    If it's an ATC-1100, I'll take it off your hands. Err, wrist. (It's the watch Zero Cool/Crash Override wears in Hackers.)

    I was looking at one of those a while back, but the reviews were very mixed. Have you had any troubles with it making/maintaining a connection?
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 4 Mar 2019
  15. Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    'Fraid not - bit more modern!
     
    Pete J, 5 Mar 2019
  16. legoman

    legoman breaker of things

    Zero problems till the battery level got low which makes sense my only gripe is I have quite skinny wrists so it looks a bit big.
     
    legoman, 5 Mar 2019
  17. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    The Ball was available with either, I liked both. I'll swap them around every few months. Changing the strap material can really change the watch, like having two in one. NATO straps don't suit everything, but I do like them on some.

    I was more of a metal bracelet guy until I bought an Omega kind of impulsively because I liked it and it was very keenly priced. I barely wore it because it was so similar to my Baume etc Mercier (which I guess is why I liked it) and I preferred that. Fortunately, I managed to shift it on after a year for a tidy profit, but to not make the same mistake again, I make sure that "sufficiently different" is a gate.
     
    Mister_Tad, 5 Mar 2019
  18. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    I only really wear my Speedmaster Professional these days, but I've included a Deep Blue Master 2000 to appease the dive watch fans:
    [​IMG]

    They couldn't be more different, from a 5mm sapphire crystal that is in perfect condition Vs a hesalite that I have to polish every month, 2000m depth rating vs please don't go swimming with it on :hehe:
     
    ElThomsono, 5 Mar 2019
  19. Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    Ohh, like those @ElThomsono! If the crown of the Deep Blue was at 4 o'clock, I'd probably impulse buy it!

    In other news, Amazon have the SNXS75K on for £79:

    [​IMG][​IMG]

    REALLY tempted as it's a classic design and so cheap, as well as having a transparent back to appreciate the automatic mechanism. Thing is, I've had experience of a similar clasp, which over time wore down to the point of popping open every now and again.

    Think I'm going to give it a miss...
     
    Pete J, 5 Mar 2019
  20. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    How do you feel about NATO / Rhino straps, etc?

    I've always gotten on with them, and when they get grubby just throw them in the washing machine and depending on the time of year, dry them on a radiator or in direct sunlight.

    Also yes, the crown on that Deep Blue has smashed its way into my wrist many times :hehe:
     
    ElThomsono, 5 Mar 2019
