I know there are a few watch enthusiasts here, and it's something I've been meaning to chase up more seriously. So, first up, my current watch is this little tank of a thing, the Seiko SUN019P1: Love it to bits and it is a very tough and accurate watch. The 24 hour hand is a cool extra feature. However, the main crown position (i.e. the industry standard 3 O'clock) is a little annoying for active pursuits as it leaves a mark (or even worse a wound in one case) on the back of your wrist. Also the one beat per second movement starts to grate after a while. I've snapped up a Seiko SKX007P8, which is to be delivered next week: This is Seiko's 'secret' entry level dive watch, with a three beats per second movement. I'm looking forward to trying it out and having a true mechanical movement for the first time I'm also currently eyeing up this (Pantor Seahorse 1000m): Five beats per second (or at least that's what I've counted on Youtube reviews) and rated to 1000m (because, y'know, I often go to that depth). Has a helium valve as well. As for my dream watch, well, one day I hope to own a Grand Seiko Spring Drive divers watch with the crown at the 4 O'clock position. Ayways, would love to see other folks' watches! Finally, a request: I'm a fan of mechanical diving watches with the crown at the 4 'clock position. Does anyone have any recommendations?