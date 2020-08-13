  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Watercooling a ryzen and 2070

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by DanH, 13 Aug 2020 at 09:46.

    DanH

    Hi everyone I am looking to go to custom watercooling and was looking for some advise. I have used the all in one coolers over the last few years but looking to try out a custom build I was thinking of going for a kit from scan.co.uk and add a gpu block. I am going over performance over looks to get the hang of things and also the cost of individual components is going to be too much over budget

    https://www.scan.co.uk/products/liq...cpu-block-500lph-pump-reservoir-240mm-radiat?

    Will this be a good starting kit I will buy a different cpu and gpu block

    Will it be better than my 240 corsair aio?

    Thanks for your help
     
    DanH, 13 Aug 2020 at 09:46
    Bloody_Pete

    What CPU and case do you have?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 13 Aug 2020 at 09:52
