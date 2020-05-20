  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

watercooling issue with asus 2070 super and corsair hydro x

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by toony, 20 May 2020 at 19:09.

  1. toony

    toony New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    hi all

    I build a new computer but got strange issue I cant fix, I have asus 2070 super TURBO-RTX2070S-8G-EVO model number, it been working fine for 3 days on air cooling to make sure the card worked. today I took off the air cooler and put on corsair hydro xg7 rgb and backplate connected it up to my commander pro, rgb works but computer would not post, I got white vga light on my motherboard,

    So I took off the water cooling again, put back on the air cooler it worked as normal, I done this twice which is a pain in the neck, if will not post or boot up with the waterblock on ? am I missing something obvious here or is the waterblock causing some sort of issue like shorting the gpu from booting, ?

    all drivers and bios is fully up to date, I have asus 570f gaming MB and corsair 850w PSU

    any help would be grateful

    thanks
     
    toony, 20 May 2020 at 19:09
    #1
  2. Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,514
    Likes Received:
    257
    A possible issue is fitting the wrong thickness thermal pads which could cause the relevant parts of the block not to make contact.

    What does the contact patch look like on the GPU chip?

    Also double check the placement of the thermal pads. Sometimes it can be easy to miss one or more of them.

    Edit: Also double check the backplate especially if it also requires thermal pads. Normally not fitting the plastic washers shouldn't make much of a difference except when thermal pads are fitted.

    What's the exact model number of the block and backplate?
     
    Last edited: 20 May 2020 at 19:41
    Big Elf, 20 May 2020 at 19:34
    #2
  3. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,400
    Likes Received:
    154
    unplug the air cooler fan and see if the card will post.

    If it does the strip down and do a close inspection of both to make sure dimensions are the same and there isn't additional metal causing short to the GPU components or even the motherboard.

    Also try without back plate as it could also be source of short.

    If the thermal pads didn't connect cards will generally still work for a bit before a crash due to temps, should have plenty of time to get a post screen even sans cooler.
     
    Last edited: 20 May 2020 at 19:49
    sandys, 20 May 2020 at 19:40
    #3
  4. Smoked Brisket

    Smoked Brisket New Member

    Joined:
    28 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    10
    Likes Received:
    5
    Agree with big elf. Check the manual for the gpu waterblock. The included pads usually have a couple of different thicknesses and must be placed correctly.
     
    Smoked Brisket, 20 May 2020 at 19:45
    #4
  5. toony

    toony New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    hi all the thermals pads come pre fitted on this waterblock and when I took the waterblock off you can see the indents off the chips in them, there was no other pads with the block,. ill have closer look at the block with fan cooler again to see how close a match they are, sure it waterblock gfx issue as posting with block on all rbg ram lights up and the lights on motherboard to say its booted come on and go off :)

    thanks for replies
     
    toony, 20 May 2020 at 20:06
    #5

Share This Page