watercooling issue with asus 2070 super and corsair hydro x

hi all I build a new computer but got strange issue I cant fix, I have asus 2070 super TURBO-RTX2070S-8G-EVO model number, it been working fine for 3 days on air cooling to make sure the card worked. today I took off the air cooler and put on corsair hydro xg7 rgb and backplate connected it up to my commander pro, rgb works but computer would not post, I got white vga light on my motherboard, So I took off the water cooling again, put back on the air cooler it worked as normal, I done this twice which is a pain in the neck, if will not post or boot up with the waterblock on ? am I missing something obvious here or is the waterblock causing some sort of issue like shorting the gpu from booting, ? all drivers and bios is fully up to date, I have asus 570f gaming MB and corsair 850w PSU any help would be grateful thanks