Weird GPU Issue

Hi there, I recently acquired a used RX470 GPU, and have been experiencing some unusual issues. When idle and the screen goes off, sometimes I am unable to get the screen to come back on. Then sometimes when I go to switch the PC on, again no signal from the GPU to the monitor, don't even get the POST screen. These issues are intermittent, and sometimes I can go a couple of days no problem. My last resort if i can't get GPU to output is pull out the power connector and force the PC to boot with integrated graphics. I thought this might be driver related so carried out a clean install of latest stable AMD software (but this wouldn't explain no POST screen). Just in terms of troubleshooting, would you suspect the GPU is the root cause of the problem? My PSU has always had a few unusual quirks (would sometimes randomly switch itself back on when powered off), so i'm wondering if that has anything to do with it. My screen is pretty old, but as it detects signal fine from integrated graphics i'd say this probably isn't the problem. My RAM is newly installed, but was also second hand. CPU Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690K CPU @ 3.50GHz (Haswell socket 1150 LGA) M/B MSI Z97i AC RAM Crucial 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1600 GPU Powercolor Radeon RX 470 4GB PSU Corsair HX520 Dell SP2309W 23" monitor