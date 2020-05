I class bit-tech as a second home, which makes you bunch of reprobates my extended family.The world is pretty horrible at the moment, so here's a picture to maybe put a smile on your face for a minute.Her name is Daisy and she's my daughter, born 12-05-2020 at cowboy time (9:50am) so easy to remember.I've passed @GaryP debt on and it's incurring interest, I reckon she'll cash it in in 17 years and buy her first carMuch love <3