What Additive to use (with distilled water)

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by dynamis_dk, 28 May 2019.

  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    3,384
    Likes Received:
    220
    So last time around, a fair few years ago I used battery top up water in my loop with some old additive I had and its been in there years. I haven't really got any growth issues in the blocks or anything so it seems to work ok so thinking I can go with the same again however I'd since read that deionised water shouldn't be used in a watercooling loop so I'm thinking of picking up distilled instead.

    Fast forward to today I'm i'm a little out the loop (no pun intended) on what is current in the additive world so I need some suggestions. I'm not really looking at any colouring, as it mostly seems more trouble than its worth but I would like something to keep an build up to a minimum. Its been that long since I did a full flush and fill, I can't even remember what the stuff I had was called.

    If it matters, I'm on EK blocks and res, Mayhems ultra clear tubing, thermachill PA120.3 rads and D5 pumps - just in case anything is gonna react with some additives.

    any suggestions?
     
    dynamis_dk, 28 May 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,642
    Likes Received:
    765
    PT nuke is still in shops. I haven't really heard of anything new. I was never one to care about the chrome inside the loop, though.
     
    Cheapskate, 28 May 2019
  Big Elf

    Big Elf

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,448
    Likes Received:
    233
    Ethylene Glycol for anti-corrosion and Benzalkonium Chloride for an algaecide.

    Technically you shouldn't need the Benzalkonium Chloride if you have ethlyene glycol in the loop but the effects of EG do deteriorate over time. That quantity of the Benzalkonium Chloride should last 2 or 3 lifetimes. The Litre size of the Ethylene Glycol is the best VFM due to it having a shelf life.

    Edit: Those were good prices the last time I bought some but other companies might be more competitive now.
     
    Last edited: 28 May 2019
    Big Elf, 28 May 2019
  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    3,384
    Likes Received:
    220
    Cheers guys.

    Big Elf - What kind of dilution are we taking for each? Say 1L of distilled water add x ml of EG and x ml of BC?
     
    dynamis_dk, 28 May 2019
  Big Elf

    Big Elf

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    3,448
    Likes Received:
    233
    I use about 50ml per litre of Ethylene Glycol and 5 drops per litre of Benzalkonium Chloride. Don't use too much Ethylene Glycol as it supposedly reacts badly in stronger concentrations with Acrylic.

    I also forgot to add that I get my Distilled Water from Barber DTS, a tattoo parlour supplier in 20 litre batches
     
    Big Elf, 28 May 2019
  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    3,384
    Likes Received:
    220
    Wicked cheers mate, and extra bonus points for the Barber DTS link as they are based 3min of my motorway junction so I'll give them a ring tomorrow to see if I can collect :)

    The wate rblock coming with the graphics new card is Acrylic so I'll make sure I take it steady just in case.
     
    dynamis_dk, 28 May 2019
  Goatee

    Goatee

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    1,299
    Likes Received:
    291
    That stuff is also great for steam cleaners and Irons. We live in a really hard water area and tap water kills everything.
     
    Goatee, 29 May 2019
  bolous

    bolous

    Joined:
    14 Nov 2012
    Posts:
    54
    Likes Received:
    4
    Big Elf advises well but i prefer to use gycol propylene (not ethylene), because it's non-toxic
     
    bolous, 29 May 2019
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,432
    Likes Received:
    270
    I use premades these days, but I used to use silver kill coils, which work brilliantly and last more or less forever.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 29 May 2019
  dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    3,384
    Likes Received:
    220
    I saw something regarding using silver kill coils but it said they don't play well with some metals so I didn't want to risk it :)
     
    dynamis_dk, 29 May 2019
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,432
    Likes Received:
    270
    Yeh, EK had a massive problem years ago where the nickle plating would flake off the block, ruined a GPU block and a pump. Shouldn't be a problem there days I don't think.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 29 May 2019
  ozzyggg

    ozzyggg

    Joined:
    30 Jan 2017
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    ozzyggg, 22 Dec 2019 at 12:05
