What Additive to use (with distilled water)

So last time around, a fair few years ago I used battery top up water in my loop with some old additive I had and its been in there years. I haven't really got any growth issues in the blocks or anything so it seems to work ok so thinking I can go with the same again however I'd since read that deionised water shouldn't be used in a watercooling loop so I'm thinking of picking up distilled instead. Fast forward to today I'm i'm a little out the loop (no pun intended) on what is current in the additive world so I need some suggestions. I'm not really looking at any colouring, as it mostly seems more trouble than its worth but I would like something to keep an build up to a minimum. Its been that long since I did a full flush and fill, I can't even remember what the stuff I had was called. If it matters, I'm on EK blocks and res, Mayhems ultra clear tubing, thermachill PA120.3 rads and D5 pumps - just in case anything is gonna react with some additives. any suggestions?