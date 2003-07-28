  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by :: Phat ::, 28 Jul 2003.

  :: Phat ::

    :: Phat ::

    Joined:
    7 Jun 2002
    Posts:
    4,886
    Likes Received:
    3
    What do you drive? - The Photo Gallery.

    Having hosting problems?
    Try these bit-member owned free galleries for hosting your pictures.
    www.publicgallery.net
    www.uploadit.org

    Basically the same type of thread as the member photo's in GD, Post your pic and it will be added to teh collection. Red X's will be deleted and any pointless spam will also be deleted... (Questions are ok)

    If you post without a picture your post will be left for a while then eventually deleted unless updated with a picture. If you wish to change your picture in my post, then put in a reply or e-mail me, using the e-mail button below. Thanks.

    Please include some details if you can :)

    :: Phat ::
    • BMW M Roadster ('99 on Private Plate)
    • 3.2 Litre Staight Six ///MTec Engine
    • @ appx 321BHP Electronically Limited to 155mph
    • Electric Hood
    Modifications -
    Racelogic Traction Control & Launch Control
    Genesis Profile 4 Amp
    AudioControl 2XS (Rest on the way!)

    RIP - The Blue Spider

    Dead Pic 1
    Dead Pic 2
    Dead Pic 3

    -------------------------------------------------------

    CrOaKeR
    • 1995 M, Renault Clio 1.8 16v Injection, Mark 2
    • All is standard on the car apart from uprated sports radiator.
    • Audio: Kenwood mp3 cd head, alpine front components,
    • kenwood rear factory replacements. Speakers came with the car.

      Got to look up the 0-60, but i believe it to be a factory 7.5 seconds. 137 Bhp standard.
      :D
    -------------------------------------------------------

    Jhonny Napalm
    • MY02 Impreza WRX Sportswagon
    • Just cosmetic mods so far :
    • Morette twin headlamp conversion
    • Smoked side repeaters
    • STi carbon fibre reflector inserts
    • Planned mods (when my missus stops spending my money on kitchen appliances, etc.) :
    • - Remapped ECU
    • - New centre section (with hi-flow cat) and backbox for exhaust
    • - Fatter intercooler hoses
    • This should take it from 215 to 265bhp
    I was hoping to get a de-cat downpipe, but I dunno if this will affect the warranty, emmissions, etc.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    486hawk
    • 2003 civic ex
    • Removed factory cd player and replaced with Kenwood mp3 player (normal cds suck, they loop before I make it to work.)
    I average about 34 miles to the gallon its fun to only use under 5 gallons for a 200-mile trip!
    And since November of 2002 I have driven 21000+ miles.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    ChriX
    • 1994 Ford Fiesta LX
    • Rims from a Fiesta Zetec
    • K&N bolt-on filter pic
    • Ecotek clean burn valve
    • Panasonic head unit (does mp3 too, but I don't use it) pic
    • Alpine 6x9s pic
    • Clear side repeaters
    • Yellow drums pic
    • Blue led modded dash pic
    • White dials
    • Bloo pedals pic
    • Air horns pic

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Will
    • 2000 Fiat Seicento Sporting 3 door
    (The above is not my car, but its exactly what it looks like....)
    • Black
    • 1.1l in-line 4
    • 54bhp (lmao....sporting....liars :worried: )
    • Manual (5 speed)
    • 32,000 miles (I think, can't remember precisely)
    • Planned mods:
    • Replace rubbish standard speakers with good ones
    • Clear side repeaters
    • Clear front indicator lenses

    -------------------------------------------------------

    TBH
    • S Reg (1998) Peugeot 106 1.1 Zest 3 3dr

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Jhonny Napalm's dad :D
    (Well, he used to have one)
    • A '75 'vette Stingray
    • tweaked to about 370bhp.
      It sounded great and went like the clappers - but throwing it round a twisty British B-road was a nightmare !

    -------------------------------------------------------
     
    :: Phat ::, 28 Jul 2003
  :: Phat ::

    :: Phat ::

    Joined:
    7 Jun 2002
    Posts:
    4,886
    Likes Received:
    3
    Linear

    [​IMG]
    • 2000 Chevy Tahoe LT
    • 5.3L Vortec V8
    • Max. Trailering weight 7,800 lbs. (we trailer the horses with it)
    • 4x4, trailering package, automatic transfer case

    It's a sport utility vehicle. with extra utility.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    yodasarmpit
    • Toyota MR2 2.0 GT SW20 Rev1
    • (Mid engine Rear wheel drive)
    • 2.0L DOHC
    • 158BHP (Standard)
    • Mods:
    • Aftermarket Fox6 five spoke alloys 15"
    PS: Interesting in the wet

    -------------------------------------------------------

    IceMan
    • Honda VTR 1000 SP2 with Edwards' Laguna Seca colour scheme
    • Vauxhall VX220
    (One of IceMan's dad's cars) *humph*
    • 575M with the Fiorano handling pack
    -------------------------------------------------------

    Spie
    • For the Road - '03 Porsche 911 Carrera 4
    • Sports suspension pack
    • 18" Turbo II wheels
    • For the Track - '03 Radical SR3 Tracksport
    • 1300cc 205BHP Suzuki Hayabusa engine
    • 490 KG dry weight
    Faster than anything - ask the Stig :D

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Atomic
    • Punto HGT
    • Front lowered 45mm
    • Rear lowered 35mm
    • 17" Fox Alloy wheels
    • Uprated Springs and dampers
    (not my car twin... so similar though)

    -------------------------------------------------------

    DJMyst

    Used to drive this, not mine, but exactly like mine, except the spoke on the rims were thinner.
    • 1995 Acura Integra GSR
    • 1.8L DOHC VTEC 180HP
    • AEM Cold Air Intake
    • NGK Plugs and Wires
    • Timing advanced to 21deg BTDC
    • Adjustable coilovers (can't remember manuf name)
    • Alpine CD Player w/ 6disc changer
    • 2 Kicker 12" subs
    • Polk 6 1/2" component set in front doors
    • Polk 6 1/2" 2-ways in rear
    • 16" Maxspeed 6-spokes w/ Nitto NT450 215/40/16 tires
    Cold air intake decided to suck up water about 2 months ago and blew the engine. No money to fix it means I had to get rid of it. :(:(:(:(:(

    Ended up getting this b/c money was tight. Looks just like this but 2 door instead of 4.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    micb
    • Volvo 340 1.7 GL.
    • I got it a few years ago at 60,000 it currently on 97,000.
    • It quite a unique RWD car, electric windows, electric mirrors, heated seats, gets about 33 MPG.
    • It has just had a brand new exaust fitted.
    • She also has a nice aftermarket sound system installed by me:
    • Pioneer 3100R Headunit, Tornado mids, Pioneer 6x9's, Kicker
    • Impulse Ix702 Amplifier, Infinity Perfect 10.1 subwoofer in custom 0.8 CF sealed enclosure.
    • Max output 133 db at 45 hz.

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Ubermich

    My baby flexin her stuff :p

    -------------------------------------------------------

    ChillingSP

    Probably you have never heard about this :D :
    • Suzuki Baleno GS
    • 1600 cc
    • 100 hp
    • Manual
    • (Same model and color of mine)

    -------------------------------------------------------
     
    :: Phat ::, 1 Aug 2003
  :: Phat ::

    :: Phat ::

    Joined:
    7 Jun 2002
    Posts:
    4,886
    Likes Received:
    3
    byr
    • They are two Citroën BX 14 RE.
    • 75 bhp
    • 1400 cc3
    • hydraulic suspencion
    Not very sporty...

    More pictures of the cars

    The dark one had a accident a year ago and it's stoped.

    Pics of the wrecked car.

    I'm trying to buy a BX GTI (115 bhp) or a BX 16valve (160bhp).

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Djrusty


    This is what I drive:

    1990 Rover Mini Cooper 1275cc A+ series, Carb model.

    Mods are as follows:
    • Maniflow tubular steel LCB exhaust manifold.
    • Maniflow single-box centre-exit exhaust with 3 inch rolled
    • stainless tailpipe (makes a wonderful burbling noise under
      engine-braking).
    • K&N open type cone filter on 1 3/4 inch S.U. Carb.
    • K&N open type engine breather filters.
    • Custom adjustable-height suspension struts.
    • Spax gas-adjustable shock absorbers.
    • 12" x 6" Minilight style alloys (white with polished rims).
    • 165x65x12 Yokohama tyres.
    • Cut-down KAD Quickshift gearchange.
    • Cobra Clubman bucket seats and 4-point harnesses.
    • Pioneer CD player and rear shelf speakers. (No crazy I.C.E.)
    • Genuine Rover Sportspack arches - colour-coded.
    • Stupidly small steering wheel and some shiny stuff here and there.
    Goes pretty well for a largley standard cooper lump. Had it off the clock on a few occasions (on a german autobahn of course cos the speed limit is 70mph here in the UK - ahem ;oP)

    -------------------------------------------------------

    RaptorLord
    • 1999 Trans Am WS6 - 30th Anniversary Edition #1004
    • LS1 - 6 Speed w/Hurst shifter
    • 2,400 miles

    • 2002 Trans Am WS6 - Collection Edition
    • LS1 - 6 Speed w/Hurst shifter
    • 8,400 miles
    1987 Camaro - POS edition (was hit for the 3rd time while parked last week - I'm just gonna stop parking it!)
    2.8 V6
    88,000 + miles
    NO PICTURE AVAILABLE (or desired)

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Slammer

    • '87 Pontiac Fiero GT
    • mid engine 3.8l v6 - hoping to swap with a corvette motor ;)
    • also, in the future, mabe a lambo kit :rock:
    It looks much more red in real life. I just got it, so I haven't done much yet...

    -------------------------------------------------------

    BradfordPimp

    That small metal frame on back is from the soft-top for it, I either have it totally topless (just rollcage) or I usually have a hardtop on it.

    Got some new chunky wheels since, made myself a stainless steel dual exhaust, tuning engine atm (have a track car V8 to put in, but im super scared about insurance, im only 18 and this is my first car). Gonna repaint it all (not my choice of colour/stickers) and do some serious mucking about with odd stuff, just smarten it up and raise it a little for off roading.

    Good fun

    -------------------------------------------------------

    jp82729

    • 2003 Lexus IS300
    • 3.0L inline six
    • rear wheel drive
    • all the bells and whistles :lol:

    -------------------------------------------------------

    slater3333uk

    Hey Spie nice to see another Radical driver out there

    Heres mine in action

    a few other projects:

    Mini1000
     
    :: Phat ::, 14 Sep 2003
  philth

    philth

    Joined:
    25 Jul 2002
    Posts:
    287
    Likes Received:
    0
    Seat Ibiza 1.4 SE

    Current mods:
    Smacking the back end of a truck by the looks of things
     
    philth, 9 Oct 2003
  bladesilver

    bladesilver

    Joined:
    6 Sep 2003
    Posts:
    23
    Likes Received:
    0
    1988 CRX DX (basically the lighest CRX chassis aside from the HF which would require brake and suspension modifications to be competant that would bring it up to about the same weight)
    Stripped all sound deadening carpeting and interior plastic garbage except dash
    Sparco Speed racing seat, stock Recarro passenger seat still in
    B16A SiR1 DOHC VTEC Motor Swap w/ S1 Transmission
    the usually intake, 4-1 header, exhaust.
    KYB AGX 4-way adjustable struts that I leave set on 4 (stiffest setting)
    Ground Control coilover suspension with perches set 2 inches below stock height.
    neuspeed front and rear sway bars.
    TSW Trophy 15x7 wheels wrapped in 195/50ZR15 BF Goodrich Comp T/As, although soon 205/50/15 Falken Azenis
    ECU chipped, VTEC@4800 RPM, redline @ 9000 rpm, secondary O2 sensor disabled.

    Drag 3 turbo kit coming perhaps next summer after an SiR front end conversion.

    Everything done to the car I did myself except the exhaust which I didn't have the facilities to weld and fabricate piping for. Other than that, everything down to the engine swap which took me 4 days, the wiring for the motor, the suspension work, was all done by me.

    this was my daily driver until I came down here to UC santa cruz and left it back home for the school year. New smog laws here in california have me wondering if it will ever be street legal here in california again :(. Its primary use for fun is autocross, I don't drag race it, although I do go for some fun on the mountain passes frequently. It surprises a lot of people, everything on the outside suggests its pretty much stock except for the wheels and racing seat, and the fact that it is lowered. Tail pipe is almost exactly the same as the stock and the sound until I hit VTEC is pretty muted. I've given WRXs, integra type Rs, S2000s, and M3s runs for their money, especially on twisties, but I'm always very sportsmanlike about it and always like to make sure its all in good fun.
     
    bladesilver, 10 Oct 2003
  Pug

    Pug

    Joined:
    16 May 2002
    Posts:
    945
    Likes Received:
    2
    My last but one (or two) car was a CRX... little rocketship it was. :)

    Currently -


    Audi 80 TDi, 5spd manual. :baby:


    My brother gets all the nice toys :sigh: ... some of his cars below at a car show (with my nephew in shot and my old bus behind)

    :brrr:
     
    Pug, 17 Oct 2003
  Atomic

    Atomic

    Joined:
    6 May 2002
    Posts:
    9,646
    Likes Received:
    94
    Dude you owned a bus? SWEET!!!!

    Always wanted a double decker...
     
  Pug

    Pug

    Joined:
    16 May 2002
    Posts:
    945
    Likes Received:
    2
    Yuh-huh. :) 14 foot 9 inches of solid 1956 Leyland Titan PD2/12 half-cab with Metro-Cammell bodywork (the last surviving example to retain its original roof no less :geek: it's listed in a book somewhere too)
    10 litre diesel engine Unf! Unf! :hip:

    I had to rebuild the gearbox once (after it seized in reverse after being flooded one time) so I happened to take a photo of it


    I have a bunch of pics of it at Glastonbury and other various festivals and free parties too somewhere (from my more rebellious days).
    I could tell you more but you'd probably want pics to prove, so I'll leave it at that for now... ;)


    [Edit] Heh, we used to get the funniest looks going to the McD's drive-thru for a thick shake on a hot day. :lol:
     
    Pug, 19 Oct 2003
  MiniG

    MiniG

    Joined:
    20 Sep 2002
    Posts:
    77
    Likes Received:
    0
    my yellow one......

    Here's my ride, A 51 reg Fiat Stilo in broom yellow.
    currently nursing a broken parcel shelf and a damaged boot liner (I'm never using the boot to carry a gearbox again).

    MiniG
     
    MiniG, 21 Oct 2003
  Submerged..

    Submerged..

    Joined:
    17 Oct 2003
    Posts:
    53
    Likes Received:
    0
    Rite...a new member here, i thought i would put down what i currently drive atm.....

    Remember, i'm a young 'un! ok....18.

    Pug 306 LX
    Volvo S80 D (apparently 160 bhp?)

    I haven't got any pics of them, as i don't have a digi camera....must get one for Christmas probably!

    The Pug is my mum's, and the Vovlo is my Dad's....well, i haven't got my own car atm....no money!

    Favorite car: Volvo, but the looks i attract while driving.... :( :eeek:

    BTW....i've thought that MX-5's were pretty good for the price and the "fun factor" they have....better than some of the more overpriced rubbish.....like...ah...err......help me out?

    *me dreams of a Lotus Elise.....**sigh***
     
    Submerged.., 23 Oct 2003
    #10
  Pug

    Pug

    Joined:
    16 May 2002
    Posts:
    945
    Likes Received:
    2
    Heh, why d'you think I bought a bus? :naughty:

    :hip:
     
    Pug, 25 Oct 2003
  Lord_A

    Lord_A

    Joined:
    23 Mar 2002
    Posts:
    3,539
    Likes Received:
    2
    Here's my 'banger' :

    Make : Vauxhall
    Model : Cavalier CD 2.0i
    Year : 1989
    Max Power : 129bhp / 95kW @ 5600rpm
    Max Torque : 180Nm @ 4600rpm

    MODS :

    Sony front-loader CD head unit.
    JBL 6x9 rear speakers.
    Clear side repeaters.
    'Sport' springs (much stiffer and lower)
    Rear spoiler (was fitted when the car was bought but it's not standard)

    I've had the car for just over 3 years now, it's starting to give me a lot of problems but it hasn't been very well looked after and the previous owner was a boy racer so it was thrashed pretty much every day by him :nono:

    It's soon to be replaced so watch this space! ;)
     
    Lord_A, 26 Oct 2003
  mannisson

    mannisson

    Joined:
    29 Oct 2003
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    0
    mine.

    sweet rides...

    here is mine.

    1991 Honda CRX SI
    parts list... JDM SIR B16, zydyne ecu w/ custom chip, type r cams, port & polished head, 3 angle valve job, shaved head .002, removed middle gasket from head gasket = 12:1 compression, no name intake, dc 4-1 headers, high flow cat, thermal exhaust, neuspeed springs, oem shocks, s1 tranny, action 1ms 6 puk sprung clutch, clutchmasters lighened & balanced flywheel, 1992 acura integra gsr wheels, bridgestone eager tires.

    thats all i can think of so far...

    more pics if requested.
     
    mannisson, 29 Oct 2003
  kiljoi

    kiljoi

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2003
    Posts:
    2,301
    Likes Received:
    0
    no pic at the moment, but I have a 1988 Ford F-150 Custom with a 5.8L 351 Windsor. With flaming dice hanging from the mirror. It looks like a POS but It's my baby, and I can do a whole hell of a lot without getting stuck in anything.
     
  redhawk

    redhawk

    Joined:
    4 Nov 2003
    Posts:
    119
    Likes Received:
    0
    1990 Toyota Celica GT with Modded spoiler

    This is my ride. A well taken care of 1990 Toyota Celica GT.
    I added the fiberglass rear spoiler with the LEDs.
    Other than that she is stock and spoiled. ;)

    :)
     
    redhawk, 19 Nov 2003
  chartley

    chartley

    Joined:
    26 Apr 2003
    Posts:
    113
    Likes Received:
    0
    I've still not got round to taking a proper photo of the car, so all I have to throw in are two photos taken by chance with the car in it...
    It's a Ford Ka (Eurch I know) Collection "sport".

    It can sort of shift, if it's just me in it otherwise it's just a game of building up speed. That said it cruises on the motorway nicely, even when it had 4 people in it with all their luggage it still kept up with the pace :)

    And I cant complain, it came with rather nice wide wheels (for the size of car... they're bigger than the wheels on my dad's Megane :rock: ) And it also came with rather nice looking alloys... god bless ford having a good day.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  realhorrorshow

    realhorrorshow

    Joined:
    6 Aug 2002
    Posts:
    89
    Likes Received:
    0
    Mazda RX-7 Type RB Bathurst
     
    realhorrorshow, 25 Nov 2003
  netpapa

    netpapa

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2003
    Posts:
    76
    Likes Received:
    0
    '03 Jeep Liberty Sport

    My old ride shown in the background of this one. 1986 Suzuki Samurai. It was one mean mama-jama in it's day.
     
    netpapa, 29 Nov 2003
  iceKING

    iceKING

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2003
    Posts:
    20
    Likes Received:
    0
    This is what I drive, its a 94' MK5 Ford Escort 1.4LX. Its not actually my car but I share it with my dad and put fuel in when I use it etc. (Can't afford to run my own car yet :()

    erm its pretty much standard apart from some clear side repeaters and a JVC CD/MP3 headunit.
     
    iceKING, 12 Dec 2003
  diskreet

    diskreet

    Joined:
    1 Oct 2003
    Posts:
    764
    Likes Received:
    0
    My car, the 2001 civic LX, and my dad's 01 Camry LE V6

    Here is the front for those of you who dont know how cars work. Dont mind the license plate, i just got the darn car a week or two ago.
    :rock: Oakleys :rock: (well worth the $150)


    By april my license plate might be changed to "NOT RICE" cause im sick of people with civics with huge mufflers trying to talk to me like im as stupid as they are.
    Dont get me wrong, a turbo eclipse or something like that is not rice, but anyone who puts an $80 muffler on their car and thinks its a street racer is just dumb.
     
    diskreet, 20 Dec 2003
