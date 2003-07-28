What do you drive? - The Photo Gallery. Having hosting problems? Try these bit-member owned free galleries for hosting your pictures. www.publicgallery.net www.uploadit.org Basically the same type of thread as the member photo's in GD, Post your pic and it will be added to teh collection. Red X's will be deleted and any pointless spam will also be deleted... (Questions are ok) If you post without a picture your post will be left for a while then eventually deleted unless updated with a picture. If you wish to change your picture in my post, then put in a reply or e-mail me, using the e-mail button below. Thanks. Please include some details if you can :: Phat :: BMW M Roadster ('99 on Private Plate) 3.2 Litre Staight Six ///MTec Engine @ appx 321BHP Electronically Limited to 155mph Electric Hood Modifications - Racelogic Traction Control & Launch Control Genesis Profile 4 Amp AudioControl 2XS (Rest on the way!) RIP - The Blue Spider Dead Pic 1 Dead Pic 2 Dead Pic 3 ------------------------------------------------------- CrOaKeR 1995 M, Renault Clio 1.8 16v Injection, Mark 2 All is standard on the car apart from uprated sports radiator. Audio: Kenwood mp3 cd head, alpine front components, kenwood rear factory replacements. Speakers came with the car. Got to look up the 0-60, but i believe it to be a factory 7.5 seconds. 137 Bhp standard. ------------------------------------------------------- Jhonny Napalm MY02 Impreza WRX Sportswagon Just cosmetic mods so far : Morette twin headlamp conversion Smoked side repeaters STi carbon fibre reflector inserts Planned mods (when my missus stops spending my money on kitchen appliances, etc.) : - Remapped ECU - New centre section (with hi-flow cat) and backbox for exhaust - Fatter intercooler hoses This should take it from 215 to 265bhp I was hoping to get a de-cat downpipe, but I dunno if this will affect the warranty, emmissions, etc. ------------------------------------------------------- 486hawk 2003 civic ex Removed factory cd player and replaced with Kenwood mp3 player (normal cds suck, they loop before I make it to work.) I average about 34 miles to the gallon its fun to only use under 5 gallons for a 200-mile trip! And since November of 2002 I have driven 21000+ miles. ------------------------------------------------------- ChriX 1994 Ford Fiesta LX Rims from a Fiesta Zetec K&N bolt-on filter pic Ecotek clean burn valve Panasonic head unit (does mp3 too, but I don't use it) pic Alpine 6x9s pic Clear side repeaters Yellow drums pic Blue led modded dash pic White dials Bloo pedals pic Air horns pic ------------------------------------------------------- Will 2000 Fiat Seicento Sporting 3 door (The above is not my car, but its exactly what it looks like....) Black 1.1l in-line 4 54bhp (lmao....sporting....liars ) Manual (5 speed) 32,000 miles (I think, can't remember precisely) Planned mods: Replace rubbish standard speakers with good ones Clear side repeaters Clear front indicator lenses ------------------------------------------------------- TBH S Reg (1998) Peugeot 106 1.1 Zest 3 3dr ------------------------------------------------------- Jhonny Napalm's dad (Well, he used to have one) A '75 'vette Stingray tweaked to about 370bhp. It sounded great and went like the clappers - but throwing it round a twisty British B-road was a nightmare ! -------------------------------------------------------