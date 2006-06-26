  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Photos What do you look like? Show us... with pictures!

Discussion in 'General' started by Emzay, 26 Jun 2006.

  1. Emzay

    Emzay "He's doing a poo!"

    Original Thread: http://forums.bit-tech.net/showthread.php?t=14685
    Old thread got tatty so Fly hath ordered me to start another.

    So what are you waiting for? Get postin' ya pics and show us how pretty you can be :p

    Edit: Please try to keep pictures at a reasonable size (max 800pix wide for example). - Fly
     
    Emzay, 26 Jun 2006
  2. Emzay

    Emzay "He's doing a poo!"

    To kick things off here's a couple new'uns of me (i know ones at the end of the old thread but meh):

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Both taken at Download in the sunshine :)
     
    Emzay, 26 Jun 2006
  3. Fly

    Fly inter arma silent leges

    Thanks emz.

    Now boys and girls, keep it clean, no spam and please use the image tags.

    Here's one of me, that's not my Corona:

    [​IMG]
     
    Fly, 26 Jun 2006
  4. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    Here's me with my "I'm breaking things" smile:

    [​IMG]

    The HDD went to silicon heaven that day... :D
     
    ElThomsono, 26 Jun 2006
  5. Sam0r

    Sam0r It's been a while

    Bah!
    [​IMG]
    Moi.

    and..

    [​IMG]
    My eye.

    Hard to believe I'm 19 isn't it..
     
    Sam0r, 26 Jun 2006
  6. M3G4

    M3G4 talkie walkie

    [​IMG]

    :baby: :hehe:
     
    Last edited: 26 Jun 2006
    M3G4, 26 Jun 2006
  7. scifi3018

    scifi3018 New Member

    [​IMG]
    Its a bit tall, but whatever. And thats MY corona :)
     
    scifi3018, 26 Jun 2006
  8. Fly

    Fly inter arma silent leges

    On a sidenote, if you have nothing constructive to say, don't say anything at all. I will not repeat this warning.
     
    Fly, 26 Jun 2006
  9. robbybertu15

    robbybertu15 <b>needs a job</b>

    Last edited by a moderator: 26 Jun 2006
    robbybertu15, 26 Jun 2006
  10. Lorquis

    Lorquis lorquisSpamCount++;

    Ok I was pretty sure I posted a reply, (but I figure SG's annoying members see blah thing happened so new host)
    [​IMG]
     
    Lorquis, 26 Jun 2006
  11. acron^

    acron^ ePeen++;

    EDIT: Pics gone :eek:
     
    Last edited: 30 Dec 2006
    acron^, 26 Jun 2006
  12. M_D_K

    M_D_K Active Member

    hey hey i suggested a new thread i should get credit :(

    will edit post later with picture

    morgan.
     
    M_D_K, 26 Jun 2006
  13. Jumeira_Johnny

    Jumeira_Johnny 16032 - High plains drifter

    [​IMG]

    Same one I used last time.

    [​IMG]

    New one from work.
     
    Jumeira_Johnny, 26 Jun 2006
  14. pranks7er

    pranks7er mange tout

    me lol
     
    Last edited: 14 Jul 2010
    pranks7er, 26 Jun 2006
  15. Pookeyhead

    Pookeyhead It's big, and it's clever.

    most recent one of me. It was 37 degrees, and I wasn't coping too well.

    [​IMG]
     
    Pookeyhead, 26 Jun 2006
  16. chemo

    chemo True Jungle Brother

    [​IMG]

    about 5 months ago i think.
     
    Last edited: 26 Jun 2006
    chemo, 26 Jun 2006
  17. Tim S

    Tim S OG

    [​IMG] ;)
     
    Tim S, 26 Jun 2006
  18. DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    [​IMG]
     
    DougEdey, 26 Jun 2006
  19. Guest-16

    Guest-16 Guest

    Wimp.

    Scifi must be the worlds smallest man, just like little Britain do you sing your own theme tune?
     
    Guest-16, 26 Jun 2006
  20. Hwulex

    Hwulex New Member

    [​IMG]

    Most easily accessible pic as it's already online. :p
    Competing in my last race :D before I got munched by a car. :sigh:


    Oh, thinking about it, I did actually take this one at the weekend:

    [​IMG]

    (Yeah, they're both me ;))
     
    Last edited: 27 Jun 2006
    Hwulex, 27 Jun 2006
