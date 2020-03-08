What do you think about the new Seasonic CONNECT PSU with the "hub" that you attach to the back with magnets and you plug the cables in it as opposed to in the PSU itself? Apparently it has been revealed at Computex 2018 (unless I remember it wrong) but it seems there have been videos and articles about it all over the internet, only recently. I quite like it actually. I still wish the cable going from the PSU to the "hub" could be detachable though (I mean it is on the hub side, but not on the PSU), also I am not entirely fond of the fact that it has lighting in single color (doesn't have to have lighting but if it has, it better be RGB so you can color match it, is the way I look at things).