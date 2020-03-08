  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU What do you think about Seasonic CONNECT

    What do you think about the new Seasonic CONNECT PSU with the "hub" that you attach to the back with magnets and you plug the cables in it as opposed to in the PSU itself?

    Apparently it has been revealed at Computex 2018 (unless I remember it wrong) but it seems there have been videos and articles about it all over the internet, only recently.

    I quite like it actually. I still wish the cable going from the PSU to the "hub" could be detachable though (I mean it is on the hub side, but not on the PSU), also I am not entirely fond of the fact that it has lighting in single color (doesn't have to have lighting but if it has, it better be RGB so you can color match it, is the way I look at things).
     
    personally I find it pretty neat...:thumb:, but you're right, lighting color should be customizable
     
    I have yet to try it, but I am thinking that especially for desk pc builds, it will help with the cable management over traditional fully modular PSUs. I mean as in, if you are designing the desk from scratch and trying to build an enclosure somewhere (maybe below the components?) for routing and hiding the cables.
     
