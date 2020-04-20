Hi all - one for the collective hive mind really - I've been slowly getting the parts together for a long awaited upgrade, and the one bit I'm stuck on is the graphics card. Have a fairly firm budget of £200 for this - ideally want to stick with brand new, since I've been burnt a couple of times before with secondhand components. Toying with the idea of an AMD RX590 8 GB, Currently using a XFX / AMD R7 370 4 GB. Handles most things that I play, although not necessarily at the highest settings. Typical games include Skyrim, Star Trek Online, Killing Floor 2, CS:GO - oh and for what it's worth, UT99 GOTY Edition . Will probably get back into Battlefield at somepoint too. Main driver for this is partly because running a VM or two tends to give my current system a kicking (it's an old i3 2100 with 8 GB RAM), partly wanting to repurpose the existing machine as a file server and also because "new, shiny". Details of the rest of the build are here: Case: Bequiet Silent Base 600 Power Supply: Corsair RM850X CPU: Ryzen 3700x Motherboard: ASUS Strix B450-F RAM: 16 GB DDR4 @ 3200Mhz Primary Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500 GB) NVMe Secondary Storage : WD Blue 1 TB Sound: Focusrite Scarlett Solo Budget: £200 for the graphics card Main uses of intended build: Gaming at 1080, Occasional desktop virtualization via Hyper-V. Also run my guitar through it and run associated software, such as Guitar Pro 7 and Guitar Rig 5 Parts required: Graphics card Previous build information (list details of parts): See above for currently bought / queued up parts Monitor resolution: 1920*1080. Single monitor for gaming, with the second one being swithced on for productivity / guitar stuff. Storage requirements: 1.5 TB (already accounted for in parts list) Will you be overclocking: No Any motherboard requirements: (no. of USB, Xfire/SLI, fan headers):N/A