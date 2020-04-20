  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice What graphics card for new build? (£200 budget)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Brooxy, 20 Apr 2020 at 10:04.

    Hi all - one for the collective hive mind really - I've been slowly getting the parts together for a long awaited upgrade, and the one bit I'm stuck on is the graphics card. Have a fairly firm budget of £200 for this - ideally want to stick with brand new, since I've been burnt a couple of times before with secondhand components. Toying with the idea of an AMD RX590 8 GB,

    Currently using a XFX / AMD R7 370 4 GB. Handles most things that I play, although not necessarily at the highest settings. Typical games include Skyrim, Star Trek Online, Killing Floor 2, CS:GO - oh and for what it's worth, UT99 GOTY Edition :D. Will probably get back into Battlefield at somepoint too.

    Main driver for this is partly because running a VM or two tends to give my current system a kicking (it's an old i3 2100 with 8 GB RAM), partly wanting to repurpose the existing machine as a file server and also because "new, shiny".

    Details of the rest of the build are here:

    Case: Bequiet Silent Base 600
    Power Supply: Corsair RM850X
    CPU: Ryzen 3700x
    Motherboard: ASUS Strix B450-F
    RAM: 16 GB DDR4 @ 3200Mhz
    Primary Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500 GB) NVMe
    Secondary Storage : WD Blue 1 TB
    Sound: Focusrite Scarlett Solo

    Budget: £200 for the graphics card

    Main uses of intended build: Gaming at 1080, Occasional desktop virtualization via Hyper-V. Also run my guitar through it and run associated software, such as Guitar Pro 7 and Guitar Rig 5

    Parts required: Graphics card

    Previous build information (list details of parts): See above for currently bought / queued up parts

    Monitor resolution: 1920*1080. Single monitor for gaming, with the second one being swithced on for productivity / guitar stuff.

    Storage requirements: 1.5 TB (already accounted for in parts list)

    Will you be overclocking: No


    Any motherboard requirements:     (no. of USB, Xfire/SLI, fan headers):N/A
     
    If you haven't already bought it, you could trim back on the power supply a bit to a 650W which would be more than enough, then pull that budget into the graphics card. Should get you an extra £20-30 and you could get a 1660 super, which would be a bit of a bump up from the 590. If you've already got the PSU though, the RX590 would be fine, you could get a non-super 1660 also, both around the same price and performance.
     
