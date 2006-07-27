More and more people are showing intrest in Linux, so I descided that, being one of the Linux Zealots over here, I should invest some time in this matter... Sumary: History and terminology of Linux History Terminology Live CD or Installer? What distribution to choose? Desktop or Server Distributions Ubuntu Debian Fedora / Redhat Gentoo Specialised Linux Distributions FreeNAS IPCop ClarkConnect eBox Bash Where to go after installation/compilation? Xserver and Windows managers Xorg-X11 Gnome KDE Fluxbox Entertainment Games lbreakout2 pysol xfrisk Multimedia Audio XMMS amarok Video / DVD mplayer xine Myth tv Graphical The GIMP Office Applications OpenOffice CD burning Nero Linux K3B Networking Browsers Links / Lynx Firefox Opera Email Clients Mutt Thunderbird IM clients irssi GAIM Pidgin aMSN LAN tools ssh / scp samba nmap / netcat wireshark P2P Azureus Torrent Flux Emulation Wine Cedega Linklist & Final words Linklist Distributions Window Managers Other links Final Words Version History