What radiator upgrade from Thermochill PA120.3?

So I was wondering if there have been any advances in rad design over the years as I'm still running a pair of trustly old PA120.0 rads from back in the day. No complaints as such but if I can get a dose of pretty and a performance boost then that would be welcomed. I'm using Corsair ML120 PRO fans with an Aquaero, currently basing my fan curve on the water temp so I'm not sure if this approach means anything when choosing a rad. I'm a bit out of the loop (pun half intended) these days on watercooling. I've got two seperate loops, one doing duties on a 9900KS and one on a 1080Ti. Any pointers of brands / model I can check out or is the PA120.3 still fairly well performing out of the bunch?