  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other What to do with older hardware

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by liratheal, 14 Apr 2020 at 12:34.

  1. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,229
    Likes Received:
    997
    That hasn't got much resale value?

    So, after upgrading a few bits and pieces I've got an RX480 4gb Nitro+ (With a fan issue, so resale is pointless as, for my peace of mind, I'd need to sell it with enough gap to get another cooler) and a B350 motherboard.

    I'm sat here pondering what could be done with it. I do have a spare case, but I don't have a spare PSU or CPU.

    The reality is that I don't have any real need for another desktop, so buying parts to build one just seems like a waste of cash to me, and running two desktops appeals about as much as french kissing everyone in an Italian ICU.

    Are there GPU dependant HTPC builds that're better (Appreciably better than, say, an application built into a TV or what have you) for streaming media from a NAS with the same kind of boot times and TV-style remote access?

    Is there anything useful that can be done around the home with this kind of old kit?
     
    liratheal, 14 Apr 2020 at 12:34
    #1
  2. spolsh

    spolsh Active Member

    Joined:
    4 Feb 2012
    Posts:
    796
    Likes Received:
    139
    RX480's probably a bit OTT for any HTPC/NAS duties, but if someone games on TV too, then it could be helpful. B350 board is still quite modern and form factor and features dependent could make a good base for HTPC - better than a built in and operated from the TV remote control solution, maybe, maybe not.

    You could always keep an eye on the wanted section in the marketplace, if someone posts a thread in there after a GPU or Ryzen motherboard, you can be fairly sure it'll go and get used not just end up wasting space in someones spares bin.

    Somebody will pipe up now with some awesome project you could start.
     
    spolsh, 14 Apr 2020 at 12:55
    #2
  3. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,375
    Likes Received:
    337
    Folding@Home...?
     
    Jeff Hine, 14 Apr 2020 at 13:34
    #3

Share This Page