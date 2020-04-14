That hasn't got much resale value? So, after upgrading a few bits and pieces I've got an RX480 4gb Nitro+ (With a fan issue, so resale is pointless as, for my peace of mind, I'd need to sell it with enough gap to get another cooler) and a B350 motherboard. I'm sat here pondering what could be done with it. I do have a spare case, but I don't have a spare PSU or CPU. The reality is that I don't have any real need for another desktop, so buying parts to build one just seems like a waste of cash to me, and running two desktops appeals about as much as french kissing everyone in an Italian ICU. Are there GPU dependant HTPC builds that're better (Appreciably better than, say, an application built into a TV or what have you) for streaming media from a NAS with the same kind of boot times and TV-style remote access? Is there anything useful that can be done around the home with this kind of old kit?