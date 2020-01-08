At a point not so long ago, a parvum case was in every other project log. They were doing mad builds themselves. They'd gotten their cases onto overclockers, thwy had the enthusiast crowd in the palm of their hand. But things seem to have gone quiet, their twitter and Instagram accounts appear dormant. Their website was a mess a while ago but seems ok now, but the case owners thread on overclock.net seems to be a tale of woe. Then I saw these very parvum looking but "not parvum" itx cases on overclockers. Imersa hasn't posted a log in am age and the last few threads created was selling stuff. Anyone any idea what happened or is happening?