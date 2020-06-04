EDIT: Ok DDR4 RAM too. I have a 2600K and that's fine, but need a new board, so it's worth looking for good CPU/mobo bundles. But any I should look for specifically? Like how the 2500K or 2600K used to be, or the 8800GT or GTX 970 (before its VRAM issues came up) for GPUs, or Hyper Evo 212 and Noctua D-14/15 for coolers. It's going with a 980 TI. It seems there's no upgrade for CPUs with DDR3 RAM, so how about CPU + mobo + DDR4 RAM pre-owned for <£200 (since selling my CPU and RAM would make up the difference)?