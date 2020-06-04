  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU What's the go-to value CPU for 1080p 60FPS these days? (w/ DDR3 RAM)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by oscy, 4 Jun 2020 at 23:09.

  1. oscy

    oscy

    EDIT: Ok DDR4 RAM too.

    I have a 2600K and that's fine, but need a new board, so it's worth looking for good CPU/mobo bundles. But any I should look for specifically? Like how the 2500K or 2600K used to be, or the 8800GT or GTX 970 (before its VRAM issues came up) for GPUs, or Hyper Evo 212 and Noctua D-14/15 for coolers.

    It's going with a 980 TI. It seems there's no upgrade for CPUs with DDR3 RAM, so how about CPU + mobo + DDR4 RAM pre-owned for <£200 (since selling my CPU and RAM would make up the difference)?
     
    oscy, 4 Jun 2020 at 23:09
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Ryzen 3600 @ ~£170 plus a B450 board... iirc was the go-to bang for buck combo last I saw...

    whether that's still the case, not sure.
     
    RedFlames, 4 Jun 2020 at 23:16
  3. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Or Ryzen 3 3100 (4c, 8t) and a Asus B-450-F comes to £223, and would allow you a lot of upgrades in the future. Cheapest 2x8GB DDR4 is £50. I know its breaking your budget, but this is what you want to be looknig at. Don't go for anythine else, its a waste of money.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 4 Jun 2020 at 23:48
  4. oscy

    oscy

    Ryzen 3X and B450 are coming up in a lot of answers!
     
    oscy, 4 Jun 2020 at 23:58
  5. RedFlames

    RedFlames

    bc of underlying layout differences isn't the 3300x worth the extra £20? [iirc, if you can ofc]
     
    RedFlames, 5 Jun 2020 at 00:22
