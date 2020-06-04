Or Ryzen 3 3100 (4c, 8t) and a Asus B-450-F comes to £223, and would allow you a lot of upgrades in the future. Cheapest 2x8GB DDR4 is £50. I know its breaking your budget, but this is what you want to be looknig at. Don't go for anythine else, its a waste of money.

Click to expand...