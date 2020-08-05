  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motherboards Which B450 ITX Board?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Arboreal, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:03.

  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,501
    Likes Received:
    570
    Right you 'leaders into temptation', what are your thoughts on the choice of B450 ITX motherboard for dipping a toe in the Ryzen pool?

    Asroc and MSI are simiar prices at £120 ish, with the MSI recommended for its better VRMS, and eth Asrock having Intel gigabit ethernet and a better codec.

    It's now a 3 way fight, as the Strix B450i is now available for only £20 at £140.
    This brings a 2nd M.2 slot, which is welcome in a potentially (very) small case.

    I'll be going inexpensive Ryzen for starters, used lower end 2x00 or 3100 as I have an i5 8400 6 core for photo editing and video crunching. I can't see an 8 core in there any time soon.

    Whatcha think?
     
    Arboreal, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:03
    #1
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,834
    Likes Received:
    1,890
    Asrock.

    You couldn't pay me to have an MSI board.
     
    RedFlames, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:06
    #2
    Arboreal likes this.
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,684
    Likes Received:
    2,606
    MSI knocked it out of the park with the B450s. No idea on their 5** offerings.

    I have to say mine is one of the best i've owned and the BIOS support has been excellent.

    Very happily surprised.
     
    adidan, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:09
    #3
    Arboreal likes this.
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,501
    Likes Received:
    570
    In the red (flames) corner we have a definite NOT MSI; and in the blue, we have an upvote for MSI B450.

    If they have done the same as they did with their Z87 generation boards, I'd be very satisfied.
     
    Arboreal, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:14
    #4
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,287
    Likes Received:
    514
    I've been a staunch Asus man for well over a decade (probably closer to 2!) but I went for the motherboard in my sig and its been solid for the last 6 months or so. For around £100 its a good board, so I can recomend MSi (can't forget the lowercase i :p) now :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:23
    #5
    Arboreal likes this.
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,501
    Likes Received:
    570
    Thanks @Bloody_Pete, the B450 Mortar and latterly the MAX seem to have really swept the board in that chipset.

    I used to use a lot of Gigabyte, and have also been mostly Asus of late; so fairly brand agnostic.
     
    Arboreal, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:36
    #6
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,684
    Likes Received:
    2,606
    Same here, also have an Asus, had Asus and Giga in the past.

    It seems different companies often do better with different chipsets, there's no rhyme nor reason beyond some seemingly more reliable in general than others.
     
    adidan, 5 Aug 2020 at 18:45
    #7
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,287
    Likes Received:
    514
    Its probably the ebb and flow of R&D budgets. Do well, gets cut, does badly, gets increased...
     
    Bloody_Pete, 5 Aug 2020 at 19:14
    #8

