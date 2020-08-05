Right you 'leaders into temptation', what are your thoughts on the choice of B450 ITX motherboard for dipping a toe in the Ryzen pool? Asroc and MSI are simiar prices at £120 ish, with the MSI recommended for its better VRMS, and eth Asrock having Intel gigabit ethernet and a better codec. It's now a 3 way fight, as the Strix B450i is now available for only £20 at £140. This brings a 2nd M.2 slot, which is welcome in a potentially (very) small case. I'll be going inexpensive Ryzen for starters, used lower end 2x00 or 3100 as I have an i5 8400 6 core for photo editing and video crunching. I can't see an 8 core in there any time soon. Whatcha think?