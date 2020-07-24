I'm speccing a case for an i7 or Ryzen 3900X-based system that'll possibly be OC'ed to run between 4.5 and 5Ghz so good cooling is a must, but it also needs to be quiet enough that the hum of fans isn't very noticeable (yeah, very subjective, I know). I've considered whether to go AIO water cooled or air cooled and think I've decided on the latter (unless mid-range AIO is quieter than the quietest air cooler), but choosing a case has me stumped. Budget is around £120 mark, but would go a bit higher if needed. The build will be primarily used for photo and video editing/conversion. The Phanteks P600S looked like it'd do the job but I have a 3.5" sized card reader in my current ageing self-build that I'd like to use in the new build, so a case with at least one 5.25" bay would be needed. Looked at Fractal R7 but it's huge and I'm unsure how well it'd cool a hot CPU given the restricted airflow. The Enthoo Pro M looks like it'd do the job but it doesn't have the front panel USB-C and I'm not sure how quiet it'd be. So I'm looking to you folks for advice