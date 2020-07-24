  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cases Which case for quiet high performance system

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by giskard, 24 Jul 2020 at 11:16.

  1. giskard

    giskard System builder

    Joined:
    21 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    191
    Likes Received:
    1
    I'm speccing a case for an i7 or Ryzen 3900X-based system that'll possibly be OC'ed to run between 4.5 and 5Ghz so good cooling is a must, but it also needs to be quiet enough that the hum of fans isn't very noticeable (yeah, very subjective, I know).

    I've considered whether to go AIO water cooled or air cooled and think I've decided on the latter (unless mid-range AIO is quieter than the quietest air cooler), but choosing a case has me stumped. Budget is around £120 mark, but would go a bit higher if needed. The build will be primarily used for photo and video editing/conversion.

    The Phanteks P600S looked like it'd do the job but I have a 3.5" sized card reader in my current ageing self-build that I'd like to use in the new build, so a case with at least one 5.25" bay would be needed. Looked at Fractal R7 but it's huge and I'm unsure how well it'd cool a hot CPU given the restricted airflow. The Enthoo Pro M looks like it'd do the job but it doesn't have the front panel USB-C and I'm not sure how quiet it'd be.

    So I'm looking to you folks for advice :oldconfused:
     
    giskard, 24 Jul 2020 at 11:16
    #1

Share This Page