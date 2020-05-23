So I think I'm going to pull the trigger on a system upgrade as this one is getting increasingly screwy! So I've decided on an AMD system and ignore the things I dislike about the x570 platform. I'm planning on dropping in a Ryzen 3600 now and then probably a 4000 chip when they come out. I'll recycle my current RAM, I know it'll hinder performance a bit but it'll be fine for now, that can be the next upgrade! So I want to go for the Crosshair VIII, as they're gorgeous boards! But is the any reason to go for the Formula over the Hero? Faster networking, a bit of a nicer asthetic and cooler VRM's on the Formula for £100 more? Worth it? Also, does anyone know why AWD-IT is £100 cheaper than anywhere else for this board???