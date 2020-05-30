  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

which extenders would i need?

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by raysc, 30 May 2020

  raysc

    raysc New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hey everyone, I am currently planning a new build and got a question before I place my order.

    I am trying to figure out which extenders I would need for my tubing to be inline with the front distroplate.

    case: lian li xl
    ekwb new quantum reflection xl plate
    ekwb pe 360 rads for both top and bottom
    ekwb quantum magnitude am4 waterblock
    ek torque 90s and fittings

    so if both rads are connected to the case, which extenders (mm) would i need to connect the ek torque 90s to, so that they will be inline with the front distroplate ports. also the question also applies to the waterblock.

    i was thinking based on the pictures;
    top rad - maybe 30mm extender?
    bottom rad - maybe 50mm extender?
    waterblock (inner) - ?
    waterblock (outer) - ?

    essentially, i was aiming for a no bend connection to the front plate. not sure if this is possible though.
     
    raysc, 30 May 2020 at 03:24
    #1

