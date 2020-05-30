which extenders would i need?

Hey everyone, I am currently planning a new build and got a question before I place my order. I am trying to figure out which extenders I would need for my tubing to be inline with the front distroplate. case: lian li xl ekwb new quantum reflection xl plate ekwb pe 360 rads for both top and bottom ekwb quantum magnitude am4 waterblock ek torque 90s and fittings so if both rads are connected to the case, which extenders (mm) would i need to connect the ek torque 90s to, so that they will be inline with the front distroplate ports. also the question also applies to the waterblock. i was thinking based on the pictures; top rad - maybe 30mm extender? bottom rad - maybe 50mm extender? waterblock (inner) - ? waterblock (outer) - ? essentially, i was aiming for a no bend connection to the front plate. not sure if this is possible though.