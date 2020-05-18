SMR = Shingled Magnetic Recording.

TLDR Version: A normal Hard Drive's data tracks are a pattern of concentric circles and none of those circles can overlap. A Shingled Drive's data tracks do overlap, like roof tiles. This means more data tracks can be on a given space and bigger capacity HDD can be made for a lower price. But, when overwriting data on a shingled drive the sectors that overlap the sector being overwritten must also be overwritten. That makes the drives very slow if they're doing something that needs a lot of write-re-write like a data centre or a NAS.



There has been a kerfuffle because several brands quietly changed drives they were selling from PMR/CMR to SMR, including drives they were billing specifically as NAS drives. A lot of NAS systems won't work at all with an SMR drive installed, the write speeds are too slow and it will reject them, hence a lot of annoyed customers buying unusable HDDs. SMR drives are best for making archival backups that will be more or less read only, for everything else they will be slow.



You can get a WD Blue 4TB for about £100 new, according to WD's specs all versions of the blue in 4TB are CMR drives, only 2 years warranty though.



Seagate don't seem to publish which drives are what on their data sheets, but I'm sure someone somewhere on the internet will know.

