So my 1tb game.drive is finally full (yep I play that little games lol ) So figured now.is the time tomreolace it with bigger . I had up to £100 ish budget. I was thinking ,4tb, however struggling to figure out which to buy, liked the Seagate ones with 5 year warranty, but people saying amount smr (no clue) and shingled ? With low general performance.new were about £90 ish Then I started having s look at used drives, whilst I haven't bought used hard drives , ssds I don't mind there usually solid. I've seen some used 4tb ones for about £50-60 mark, but there 3-5 years sold. Not sure how long they would last Whilst It wouldn't be a massive set back to loose my games and have to reinstall later I'd rather not. Sooo any recommendations at all guys, personal expience with what ones to just avoid. Really would like a 5 year warranty but as low as 2 would probably do