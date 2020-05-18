  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage Which hard drive to buy

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by stephen0205, 18 May 2020 at 13:50.

  1. stephen0205

    stephen0205 Active Member

    So my 1tb game.drive is finally full (yep I play that little games lol )

    So figured now.is the time tomreolace it with bigger . I had up to £100 ish budget.

    I was thinking ,4tb, however struggling to figure out which to buy, liked the Seagate ones with 5 year warranty, but people saying amount smr (no clue) and shingled ? With low general performance.new were about £90 ish

    Then I started having s look at used drives, whilst I haven't bought used hard drives , ssds I don't mind there usually solid.

    I've seen some used 4tb ones for about £50-60 mark, but there 3-5 years sold. Not sure how long they would last

    Whilst It wouldn't be a massive set back to loose my games and have to reinstall later I'd rather not.

    Sooo any recommendations at all guys, personal expience with what ones to just avoid.

    Really would like a 5 year warranty but as low as 2 would probably do
     
    stephen0205, 18 May 2020 at 13:50
  2. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Why not just uninstall a game you aren't playing at the moment and save your money, my entire system is on a 480gb (I think) which includes Windows, bunch of games, other software etc :)
     
    GeorgeStorm, 18 May 2020 at 14:48
  3. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    SMR = Shingled Magnetic Recording.
    TLDR Version: A normal Hard Drive's data tracks are a pattern of concentric circles and none of those circles can overlap. A Shingled Drive's data tracks do overlap, like roof tiles. This means more data tracks can be on a given space and bigger capacity HDD can be made for a lower price. But, when overwriting data on a shingled drive the sectors that overlap the sector being overwritten must also be overwritten. That makes the drives very slow if they're doing something that needs a lot of write-re-write like a data centre or a NAS.

    There has been a kerfuffle because several brands quietly changed drives they were selling from PMR/CMR to SMR, including drives they were billing specifically as NAS drives. A lot of NAS systems won't work at all with an SMR drive installed, the write speeds are too slow and it will reject them, hence a lot of annoyed customers buying unusable HDDs. SMR drives are best for making archival backups that will be more or less read only, for everything else they will be slow.

    You can get a WD Blue 4TB for about £100 new, according to WD's specs all versions of the blue in 4TB are CMR drives, only 2 years warranty though.

    Seagate don't seem to publish which drives are what on their data sheets, but I'm sure someone somewhere on the internet will know.
     
    fix-the-spade, 18 May 2020 at 14:56
  4. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Seagate have also been sneaking SMR drives into their Barracuda and Desktop ranges (source). There is a good summary at the bottom of why SMR drives have much poorer write performance.

    They have also explicitly stated (near the bottom of the above article) that they do not use SMR in their Ironwolf and Ironwolf Pro NAS drives (4TB Ironwolf is available for £107.96 @ cclonline).
     
    Fingers66, 18 May 2020 at 15:06
  5. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    For at or around £100 your options are a 1TB SSD or a 2-4TB spinny rust

    If it's for games, esp newer ones I'd lean towards the 1TB SSD option
     
    RedFlames, 18 May 2020 at 15:11
  6. stephen0205

    stephen0205 Active Member

    Games tend to be huge these days. Internet is rubbish in my area , rather just have them there ready


    Thanks, the more u know. Nothing cheaper I assume , least these sound like what I'm looking for thank you

    Whilst iron wolf's seem nice. Defo higher price compared to we blues
     
    stephen0205, 18 May 2020 at 15:32
  7. stephen0205

    stephen0205 Active Member

    Stated above , internet's rubbish so looking to have full library on it. Steam wise I'm about 650gb, and between origin , ms, uplay and gog about 500-600 ISH , so a 4tb gives what like 3.7tb usable give or take so should last me years
     
    stephen0205, 18 May 2020 at 15:37
  8. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Fingers66, 18 May 2020 at 15:39
  9. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Fair enough, I only get 1-1.5MBps but I don't tend to play a huge variety of games at any one point, so I can normally plan ahead :)
     
    GeorgeStorm, 18 May 2020 at 15:43
  10. stephen0205

    stephen0205 Active Member

    Kk thank you will check that once tiny is down

    Advertised 40meg here lucky if I get 10
     
    stephen0205, 18 May 2020 at 15:44
  11. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Non fibre here so yeah not speedy even when it's working!
     
    GeorgeStorm, 18 May 2020 at 15:59
  12. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    They're the cheapest that don't have lots of bad reviews for reliability.
     
    fix-the-spade, 18 May 2020 at 16:16
