I have a question that's been burning in the back of my mind for a long time: Why do modern games need so much space (i.e. 100GB+) for installation when older games such as Crysis 'only' need ~6GB? I'm pretty sure the answer will be 'something something textures something', but a tenfold increase just seems a bit...excessive. I have absolutely no idea what goes into making a game - I understand that there's an 'engine' and textures are basically images that can have associated layers for features like bump mapping, but beyond that, no idea!