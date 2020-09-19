  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Why do modern games require so much storage space?

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Pete J, 19 Sep 2020 at 08:31.

  Pete J

    Pete J Unemployed dole scum

    I have a question that's been burning in the back of my mind for a long time:

    Why do modern games need so much space (i.e. 100GB+) for installation when older games such as Crysis 'only' need ~6GB?

    I'm pretty sure the answer will be 'something something textures something', but a tenfold increase just seems a bit...excessive. I have absolutely no idea what goes into making a game - I understand that there's an 'engine' and textures are basically images that can have associated layers for features like bump mapping, but beyond that, no idea!
     
    Pete J, 19 Sep 2020 at 08:31
  liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    AFAIK

    In some cases, the sheer scale of the game world. Sure, it's not all rendered at the same time, but it needs to be there.

    In some cases, slack ******* optimisation of the content. I think this has become more and more of an issue as more and more games are delivered digitally or have day 0 "patches" in the tens of gb world. There's not as many media size restrictions when it's the norm to download the content of the disc over again on release, which in turn means there's less need (And thus: Less dev time, 'cause realistic work and release schedules are the cat that's been let out of the bag IMO) to optimize content to fit.
     
    liratheal, 19 Sep 2020 at 08:47
