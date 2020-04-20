Hi All, having a bit of a brain fart day... so need some help! Pre-lockdown, we were having an extension built, as part of which the phoneline master sockets were moved; so the cruddy Sky Hub wifi is not strong enough to reach the whole house. I have power line adapters and cables so can reach all the PCs, etc. but would be good to not eat up all my phones mobile data by accident as it keeps dropping off the network. Can i turn off the wifi on the Sky Hub, and put another Wifi router off a powerline in a more central location in the house? If so, what sort of configuration do i need to look for? Cheers, MadG