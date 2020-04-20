  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Wi-Fi help...

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by MadGinga, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:07.

  1. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Hi All, having a bit of a brain fart day... so need some help!

    Pre-lockdown, we were having an extension built, as part of which the phoneline master sockets were moved; so the cruddy Sky Hub wifi is not strong enough to reach the whole house. I have power line adapters and cables so can reach all the PCs, etc. but would be good to not eat up all my phones mobile data by accident as it keeps dropping off the network.

    Can i turn off the wifi on the Sky Hub, and put another Wifi router off a powerline in a more central location in the house?

    If so, what sort of configuration do i need to look for?

    Cheers,
    MadG
     
    MadGinga, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:07
  2. Votick

    Votick My CPU's hot but my core runs cold.

    Few Unifi AC Lites probably give you full coverage.
     
    Votick, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:16
  3. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    I don't know for sure about the skyhub, I'd be surprised if Wifi couldn't be disabled, but you might have to use telnet/ssh to do it. I know some provider provided routers are heavily restricted as to what you can do.

    There's a million and one AP devices, but I quite like Ubiquiti/Unifi for home/home office setups. They're not cheap, but they do have some nice features like being able to add AP's and just have the one wifi network that covers however much floor space you need it to cover.

    If I was doing it, I'd slap the Unifi controller on a Pi and put one or two UAP-Lite's in depending on how much coverage you need. You could get a CloudKey which, I think, basically puts your control panel in the cloud. Not sure on the logistics of that, license costs, etcetera. But they're about the same initial cost as a Pi4, case, and powersupply but without the fun of having a Pi that could also run other stuff like, say, PiHole.

    Quick nosey at Amazon UK suggests about £160 for the cloud key and one AP (They're nearasdamnit £80 each). Adding a second AP after the fact is super easy, so kinda pointless buying two to start with.
     
    liratheal, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:17
  4. veato

    veato I should be working

    veato, 20 Apr 2020 at 11:23
