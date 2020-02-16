I got a Pixel 4 last week and I've had some really odd behaviour while typing, in particular when i need to amend something or insert a word or 2 in the middle of existing text. I find it hard to replicate exactly as sometimes it will behave itself. It deletes entire words in front of the inserted one, or deletes the second half of one and the front half of another and combines them; so 'friend' and 'pasta' would become frsta. I turned off auto correct as i thought it might be that but it still does it. It seems to occur when amending in and around punctuation (commas especially). EDIT Managed to recreate it on the text above: "odd behaviour while typing, in particular when i need" I put the cursor in front on 'in' typed "why" pressed space and text became: " odd behavior while typing, parwhy inticular when i need" But then I can't proc the error elsewhere: "the inserted one, or deletes the" put the cursor in front of 'or' typed "why" pressed space and text became: "the inserted one, why or deletes the" The cursor had jumped in front of 'or' though.