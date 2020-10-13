  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Will PC games get the benefits of the next gen consoles?

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by knarF, 13 Oct 2020 at 12:54.

  1. knarF

    knarF Noob

    An article on Polygon got me thinking; other than the obvious improvements graphically in games; will the other improvements bought about by the PS5 and the next Xbox be visible in games released on PC or are they already there? I found myself using my PS4 more than my PC over the last few years and I've been trying to decide which way to go for next generation.

    A big example is load times, a lot is being made of this, especially on the PS5. With most recently-built gaming PCs already having fast PCIe SSDs and processors presumably this is simply consoles catching up a little, or is there a chance that its actually consoles overtaking for a moment?

    The article claims this is consoles catching up or maybe overtaking PC gaming (multiple storefronts for example is an issue we've all faced, even if having competition when buying games is a good thing), what's your take on this?
     
    knarF, 13 Oct 2020 at 12:54
  2. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    The consoles will adopt the new standards very easily because each box is guaranteed to have the hardware, PCs unfortunately a mess, but I do hope that Console game engines that port to PC adopt the tech that makes fast storage useful sooner rather than later.
     
    sandys, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:14
  3. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    In terms of graphics yes there will be benefits all around, simply put the old lowest common denominator (base PS4) will no longer have to be catered to.

    As for load times, that is a big fat maybe.
    It will depend on whether game publishers are willing to require SSDs as the minimum or not, so you'll probably see huge variation from one game to the next.

    One thing PC likely won't get is all the extra junk Sony is putting in their controllers as there is no chance of PC gaming switching from Xbox to PS controllers.
     
    Anfield, 13 Oct 2020 at 13:20
  4. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    We're at that point in the cycle where console are just about caught up with PCs. They'll be less CPU bound, support true 4k output at 30fps or 60fps and they'll have faster SSDs to massively shorten load times, so they've caught up to your average gaming PC from 2017. Being a bit less glib, the new consoles will probably be ahead on price/performance for a bit, they both look like a lot of hardware for £450 and it'll be a while before a £450 PC can do what they can. Certainly a bigger jump than the PS4/Xbone were in 2013.

    Loading times will be an interesting one. For many games on PC and console there is more to the loading time than just reading data off the drive. Online play in particular a lot of the 'loading' time is actually the server or host organising all the players and waiting long enough to make sure all the various connections and hardware are on the same page. The PS4 can take a SATA SSD and it's loading times improve, but the improvement is variable thanks to the other factors.

    This and the last console gen's biggest benefit to us is that they're all X86-64 instruction set based and all using PC-like hardware. Compared to the proprietary software and hardware used on older consoles it's brought the cost of PC ports down enormously, as well making crossplay massively simpler. That's been a boon to PC gaming, series that traditionally didn't come to PC at all are getting releases now as the cost is so small.
     
    fix-the-spade, 13 Oct 2020 at 15:58
