An article on Polygon got me thinking; other than the obvious improvements graphically in games; will the other improvements bought about by the PS5 and the next Xbox be visible in games released on PC or are they already there? I found myself using my PS4 more than my PC over the last few years and I've been trying to decide which way to go for next generation. A big example is load times, a lot is being made of this, especially on the PS5. With most recently-built gaming PCs already having fast PCIe SSDs and processors presumably this is simply consoles catching up a little, or is there a chance that its actually consoles overtaking for a moment? The article claims this is consoles catching up or maybe overtaking PC gaming (multiple storefronts for example is an issue we've all faced, even if having competition when buying games is a good thing), what's your take on this?