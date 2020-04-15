  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows 10 x64 Pro

Discussion in 'Software' started by antipcw, 15 Apr 2020 at 00:44.

  1. antipcw

    antipcw

    All of a sudden, just out of the blue, after I had re-installed some software this afternoon, I now all of a sudden get a faint in grey overdubbed message in lower right hand side of monitor that my current Windows 10 x64 Pro which was upgraded 4 years ago for free with a legit Windows 7 x64 Pro key, needs activation. Eh? Where did that Easter Bunny Rabbit from Microsoft spring from? It has been activated for years that I even managed to Update to the latest 1909 Update successfully. If it was not activated as MS claim, how the hell did it Update then?

    When I try to run the Activation Troubleshoot, it comes up with Error Code 0xC00F012.

    Because Windows refuses to let me update a Realtek PCIe GBE Family Controller driver dated 2013 to the latest one from Asus for the Z87A mobo, despite trying everything searches suggested, I have had to do 5-6 System Restores as any attempt to update that driver stops the Network icon in the taskbar showing.

    So, now I am stuck with an outdated Network Controller driver as well as an Activation issue.

    Can anyone help please, anyone?
     

    antipcw, 15 Apr 2020 at 00:44
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    If you still have the Win7 key, try re-activating with that...
     
    Jeff Hine, 15 Apr 2020 at 00:58
  3. antipcw

    antipcw

    I do as it's still on the plastic sleeve of the Windows 7 x64 Pro disk, which in itself was a Student Discounted special Upgrade from Windows XP Pro.

    But how do I go about activating it? Do I just go here as per attached?

    Thanks for your reply, btw.
     

    antipcw, 15 Apr 2020 at 01:32
