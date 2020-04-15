All of a sudden, just out of the blue, after I had re-installed some software this afternoon, I now all of a sudden get a faint in grey overdubbed message in lower right hand side of monitor that my current Windows 10 x64 Pro which was upgraded 4 years ago for free with a legit Windows 7 x64 Pro key, needs activation. Eh? Where did that Easter Bunny Rabbit from Microsoft spring from? It has been activated for years that I even managed to Update to the latest 1909 Update successfully. If it was not activated as MS claim, how the hell did it Update then? When I try to run the Activation Troubleshoot, it comes up with Error Code 0xC00F012. Because Windows refuses to let me update a Realtek PCIe GBE Family Controller driver dated 2013 to the latest one from Asus for the Z87A mobo, despite trying everything searches suggested, I have had to do 5-6 System Restores as any attempt to update that driver stops the Network icon in the taskbar showing. So, now I am stuck with an outdated Network Controller driver as well as an Activation issue. Can anyone help please, anyone?