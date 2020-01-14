  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Windows 7 support is now officially over

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 14 Jan 2020 at 11:00.

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 14 Jan 2020 at 11:00
    Given the countless improvements to stability, serviceability and functionality in Windows 10, I cannot fathom this being an issue to some people. I still get the odd customer who reports that they "hate Windows 10", which is fine - taste is taste. But some of them also assert that "Windows 10 is garbage, Windows 7 was loads better!" These are typically geriatric customers with no technical knowledge and one desktop PC, for whom Windows 7 was their first or second experience of computers.

    I internally dismiss their evaluations with prejudice, and externally begin, once again, my long, slow, careful prepared speech explaining why Windows 10 is actually better for them, even if the Minesweeper game does look different now.
     
    boiled_elephant, 14 Jan 2020 at 11:09
    edzieba, 14 Jan 2020 at 11:37
