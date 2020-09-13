  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    Everything was fine, nothing was installed or changed, I shut it down and went to sleep. I woke up, turned the PC on and the internet isn't connected.

    The wireless works on my phone, the wired works on my PS4. I restarted the modem and PC, but there was no network still. Troubleshooting said no problem detected.

    I tried the PS4's cable (still in the same socket of the modem) and a network shows up as 'connected', but still the same problem - instantly won't connect to a web page.

    Now I'm trying System Restore for a few days ago. My only guess after that is a complete Windows reinstall... ugh... then if that doesn't work, my board has gone weird...

    Windows 10, MSI Mortar Max motherboard only a few months old.
     
    Apologies if anyone read all that, but I was actually invoking Sod's Law, which regarding forums states "a majority of issues (whether it be tech or a hard bit in a video game) will be instantly solved the moment you create a large thread on it".

    Although the System Restore didn't actually complete apparently, due to the anti-virus, so... yet another PC issue in the world that simply fixed itself for now.
     
