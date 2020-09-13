Everything was fine, nothing was installed or changed, I shut it down and went to sleep. I woke up, turned the PC on and the internet isn't connected. The wireless works on my phone, the wired works on my PS4. I restarted the modem and PC, but there was no network still. Troubleshooting said no problem detected. I tried the PS4's cable (still in the same socket of the modem) and a network shows up as 'connected', but still the same problem - instantly won't connect to a web page. Now I'm trying System Restore for a few days ago. My only guess after that is a complete Windows reinstall... ugh... then if that doesn't work, my board has gone weird... Windows 10, MSI Mortar Max motherboard only a few months old.