I was in a very similar position, except due to limited desk space I wanted a 60% keyboard. I went with a Royal Kludge RK61 for this reason, but it has features you might like:



Cherry Browns

Wireless with a decent battery, although I do charge it every day overnight.

Bluetooth to three devices (I have a second laptop for Skyrim)

Cheap compared to others, but not nasty



Downside, 60% keyboard is a real compromise.



Now I've had a quick look about to see if they do a full size version, and it looks like they do but on a 2.4 GHz with a dongle. Would moving a dongle to switch between PCs be an issue for you? Do you need full size (or UK layout, this has irked me slightly as even when set to UK there's a key missing and I can't easily use pipe)? And is budget much of an issue?



I looked at keyboards for a bit and it's a minefield!

