Wiring in a 4-wire ADSL extension reel (and connecting to a 2-wire socket faceplate)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by oscy, 5 Feb 2020 at 02:48.

  1. oscy

    oscy

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    796
    Likes Received:
    30
    Not sure where else best to ask this, but worth a try.

    I need to use an extension cable for my router like this:

    [​IMG]
    So it's filtered, but so's my new phone/net socket. However the engineer showed me how to "hardwire" it in - pull off the front faceplate...

    [​IMG]

    ...snip off the end of the extension cable and put its 2 (black and yellow) wires in the A and B holes (doesn't even matter which way).

    [​IMG]

    But now I need to change the extension cable, and my only other ones have 4 wires inside (white, blue, green and red), not 2. So is it a no-go? Do I just use 2 wires? Put 2 in each hole?? (Giggity)

    I could experiment or ask my ISP again, but last time it was online Indians, and they 'solved' it by trying to send me a 'TV ethernet cable'...
     
    oscy, 5 Feb 2020 at 02:48
    #1
  2. Xlog

    Xlog

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2006
    Posts:
    581
    Likes Received:
    42
    Usually for phone just two middle pins are used (green and red?), outer ones are for second phone line
     
    Xlog, 5 Feb 2020 at 03:08
    #2
  3. oscy

    oscy

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    796
    Likes Received:
    30
    The middle one on my extension cable are green and blue, but hey I'll try that combo first.

    When I was Googling I did see talk of pairs, but all the discussions are about (illegally) installing a socket, rather than basically connecting the router to the removable faceplate, so I didn't know how much applied to me.
     
    oscy, 5 Feb 2020 at 03:17
    #3

