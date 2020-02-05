Wiring in a 4-wire ADSL extension reel (and connecting to a 2-wire socket faceplate)

Not sure where else best to ask this, but worth a try. I need to use an extension cable for my router like this: So it's filtered, but so's my new phone/net socket. However the engineer showed me how to "hardwire" it in - pull off the front faceplate... ...snip off the end of the extension cable and put its 2 (black and yellow) wires in the A and B holes (doesn't even matter which way). But now I need to change the extension cable, and my only other ones have 4 wires inside (white, blue, green and red), not 2. So is it a no-go? Do I just use 2 wires? Put 2 in each hole?? (Giggity) I could experiment or ask my ISP again, but last time it was online Indians, and they 'solved' it by trying to send me a 'TV ethernet cable'...