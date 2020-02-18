  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Wooden Desktop PC - All Liquid Cooled. Enjoy!

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by Mads Alexander, 18 Feb 2020 at 17:24.

  1. Mads Alexander

    Mads Alexander

    My exam project for basic carpentry i Denmark. Everything is made by hand, designed, drawn, installed, filmed and edited by myself. Hope u like it. :)

    [​IMG]

    HARDWARE:
    - Asus ROG strix x570-f motherboard
    - AMD ryzen 7 3800x cpu
    - Asus radeon rx 5700 xt gpu
    - G.skill tridentz neo 32 gb 3600 ram
    - 1 TB Corsair nvme ssd 4 Gen.
    - Corsair 1000w gold psu
    - 8 lian li bora digital
    - EK WB watercooling

    More pictures (My facebook site): https://www.facebook.com/100375011493434/photos/a.118694099661525/118694142994854/?type=3&theater

    Installation video:
     
    18 Feb 2020 at 17:24
