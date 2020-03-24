Hello everyone and welcome to the Wooden Desktop PC Project! My name is Mads Alexander aka MA Modified and live in Denmark.



This was my exam projekt for basic carpentry. I have spend a lot of hours on this project, which i started it in late October, and finished in mid January (3 months total). In the end it all turned out extremely well! The only small thing is that the tabletop is sagging a tiny bit in the middle because there is no support under it.

Enjoy the build!



Disclaimer: There is no pictures of the pc installation, watch the video to fill in the gap.



Video of pc installation:



Specs:

- Asus ROG strix x570-f motherboard

- AMD ryzen 7 3800x cpu

- Asus radeon rx 5700 xt gpu

- G.skill tridentz neo 32 gb 3600 ram

- 1 TB Corsair nvme ssd 4 Gen.

- Corsair 1000w gold psu

- 8 lian li bora digital

- EK WB liquid cooling



Price:

3.700 USD for pc hardware and extra parts

300 USD for wood and glass



Pictures:

I sketched every part in Inventor, which is required to start the actual work. It also gives you a good look into the aesthetics of the desk.

Here's what a drawing looks like after Inventor. This is the back of the drawer with extra measures so i could double or triple checked my actual work on the wood.

Here is the best part.. no CNC was used. This is the bottom of the drawer, and everything was routed by hand. If that doesn't deserve a like.. then lord have mercy.