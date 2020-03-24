Hello everyone and welcome to the Wooden Desktop PC Project! My name is Mads Alexander aka MA Modified and live in Denmark. This was my exam projekt for basic carpentry. I have spend a lot of hours on this project, which i started it in late October, and finished in mid January (3 months total). In the end it all turned out extremely well! The only small thing is that the tabletop is sagging a tiny bit in the middle because there is no support under it. Enjoy the build! Disclaimer: There is no pictures of the pc installation, watch the video to fill in the gap. Video of pc installation: Specs: - Asus ROG strix x570-f motherboard - AMD ryzen 7 3800x cpu - Asus radeon rx 5700 xt gpu - G.skill tridentz neo 32 gb 3600 ram - 1 TB Corsair nvme ssd 4 Gen. - Corsair 1000w gold psu - 8 lian li bora digital - EK WB liquid cooling Price: 3.700 USD for pc hardware and extra parts 300 USD for wood and glass Pictures: I sketched every part in Inventor, which is required to start the actual work. It also gives you a good look into the aesthetics of the desk. Here's what a drawing looks like after Inventor. This is the back of the drawer with extra measures so i could double or triple checked my actual work on the wood. Here is the best part.. no CNC was used. This is the bottom of the drawer, and everything was routed by hand. If that doesn't deserve a like.. then lord have mercy. First up was the tabletop. Two 12 mm standard chipboard glued together, then an oak list around the edge with a miter joint in the corners for the best result. Then the hole got routed, i actually miscalculated and made the hole 10 cm bigger in every direction.. But it ended up being a better sized hole. Then 4 oak lists were glued onto the inside, and stunningly beautiful oak veneer was sewn together and glued to both sides. A 45 degree chamfer were routed all the way around on the bottom. A groove was routed for the glass. No glued involved. Here's the drawer before getting oil and final sanding. Again everything is routed by hand. No CNC. Here you see the groove in which the hole drawer is gonna end up being supported by. No fancy metal rig, it just slides on the wood itself. Looks really good and works very well with a little paraffin So the drawer consists of 2 base plates, the first one is the one you see here with all the routed holes for cables. The second one is approximately 30 mm bellow that and is the "visible" bottom that covers everything up. Here i have pulled back the second base plate. And yeah, you are able to pull that all the way out! Makes cable-management sooooooo much easier. Rehearsal assembly few days before exam. The usb shroud on the front IO (it's not on yet) i had made by blacksmith on the school, which i just glued on with instant glue. For the full experience watch this and then continue: