Guys. So I bought an X51 that needs repair, right. OK, so the unit comes with the 240w power brick used by Dell, and not the 330 one you could spec. They're about £150. However I have had an idea sought of concocted from another idea I saw. Only I could execute it better and more professionally. Right, so some guy has whatever founders sized card he wants running in his rig (780TI classy, IIRC) and he did it by basically hot wiring a 800w PSU to power it. Right, I checked my CPU (I5 3330) and it has onboard graphics and a HDMI on the back plate. Now, what about this for an idea. Cut into the back of the case and fit two 8 pin connectors. Then inside run this to 2 8 pin GPU cables. I can fix a PSU to the back of my bedroom unit and run two nicely braided extended cables out. If I want games in the bedroom I connect to the 600w Cougar PSU. If I don't I disconnect the two 8 pins or whatever I need for a good GPU and roll back to the IGP. However, what makes me concerned is *IF* turning it on with the GPU in would stop it booting at all because it knows there's a PCIE card plugged in with no external power. Again, a confusing subject because once again no one has really tried it but I just wondered what you guys reckon. It doesn't matter if the idea does not work, because I have two other uses for this thing if I can't turn it into a gamer. Thanks !