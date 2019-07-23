It depends what it is about current WoW that you enjoy. Vanilla was far less gimmicky, far more of a grind but so much more rewarding too.



Gold generation is a real struggle and will be for a long time until the economy establishes itself and there's enough materials to trade. PvP was more fun back then too. No stupid PvP only armour, no extra stats to fanny around with - just tool up and go for it.

