Is anyone else tempted? Part of me likes the idea of this; 1) it is supposed to be tough 2) months of gameplay getting to 60 3) it meaning something when you finally craft that item you have been collecting mats for. 4) two handed enhanced shaman WF procs. (Search for the Shaman video unbreakable) The bits that so to me this isn't a great idea. 1) getting to 60 without any form of guild. 2) pugs for late game dungeons were not fun and often an hour in someone would just leave. 3) no guild, in the original I had friends in the top guild on server (we came from eve but they were hardcore) I wasn't allowed favours to join as I was a filthy casual, however on occasions I might get a spot on an MC alt run. 4) being told that enhanced spec shamans are not raid viable and that I need to go resto..