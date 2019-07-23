  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows WoW Classic

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by nimbu, 23 Jul 2019.

Page 1 of 4
  1. nimbu

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2002
    Posts:
    2,105
    Likes Received:
    73
    Is anyone else tempted?

    Part of me likes the idea of this;

    1) it is supposed to be tough
    2) months of gameplay getting to 60
    3) it meaning something when you finally craft that item you have been collecting mats for.
    4) two handed enhanced shaman WF procs. (Search for the Shaman video unbreakable)

    The bits that so to me this isn't a great idea.
    1) getting to 60 without any form of guild.
    2) pugs for late game dungeons were not fun and often an hour in someone would just leave.
    3) no guild, in the original I had friends in the top guild on server (we came from eve but they were hardcore) I wasn't allowed favours to join as I was a filthy casual, however on occasions I might get a spot on an MC alt run.
    4) being told that enhanced spec shamans are not raid viable and that I need to go resto..
     
    nimbu, 23 Jul 2019
    #1
  2. Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,032
    Likes Received:
    234
    I'm definitely getting involved. It was my favourite era of WoW (apart from running through the entirety of Stranglethorn Vale because you couldn't get a mount until Lvl40).
    • All the major quest lines felt like they had a point to them.
    • Elite wandering rares were genuinely dangerous.
    • The dungeons were actually hard and the loot definitely rewarding.
    • You HAD to engage with other players for PUGs and even to take down Hogger!
    • When you got your lvl40 class epic mount, it really was epic.
    • Crafting was so much better.
    I genuinely can't wait for it. Months and months of nostalgic gameplay ahead.
     
    Sentinel-R1, 23 Jul 2019
    #2
  3. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,013
    Likes Received:
    256
    I'm excited that many who weren't there for it, first time - I started in TBC - will get a chance to play it, but the forum sh*tstorm isn't gonna be pretty, when some realise just how different it was & that they can't do w/o their QoL 'perks'.
     
    Jeff Hine, 23 Jul 2019
    #3
  4. Jake123456

    Jake123456 Surprise!

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    1,735
    Likes Received:
    50
    I only got into WoW with my friend during Warlords of Draenor and Legion, would this be worth getting in too?
     
    Jake123456, 23 Jul 2019
    #4
  5. Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,032
    Likes Received:
    234
    It depends what it is about current WoW that you enjoy. Vanilla was far less gimmicky, far more of a grind but so much more rewarding too.

    Gold generation is a real struggle and will be for a long time until the economy establishes itself and there's enough materials to trade. PvP was more fun back then too. No stupid PvP only armour, no extra stats to fanny around with - just tool up and go for it.
     
    Sentinel-R1, 23 Jul 2019
    #5
  6. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,013
    Likes Received:
    256
    Dem Weapon Skillz, yo... :p
     
    Jeff Hine, 23 Jul 2019
    #6
  7. Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,032
    Likes Received:
    234
    Hours and hours spent with Master Woo-Ping... :)
     
    Sentinel-R1, 23 Jul 2019
    #7
  8. Jake123456

    Jake123456 Surprise!

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    1,735
    Likes Received:
    50
    The only reason I quit last time was because he quit due to other commitments. I had no one else to play with :blah:
     
    Jake123456, 23 Jul 2019
    #8
  9. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,013
    Likes Received:
    256
    Need a RealID thread, like the other platform 'handle' threads...
     
    Jeff Hine, 23 Jul 2019
    #9
    Sentinel-R1 likes this.
  10. Spanky

    Spanky Active Member

    Joined:
    14 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    675
    Likes Received:
    68
    Oh my god. Only just seen about this. I played from launch for 7 years .. Fingers crossed this will be amazing!!
     
    Spanky, 23 Jul 2019
    #10
  11. nimbu

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2002
    Posts:
    2,105
    Likes Received:
    73
    Been reading forum posts all over the place. Seems that the patch being used to begin with 1.1.2 enhanced shaman isn't raid optimal. With the vitriol out there seems to be a case of roll resto or go home :(
     
    nimbu, 23 Jul 2019
    #11
  12. Spud1

    Spud1 New Member

    Joined:
    23 Jul 2019
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    2
    I'm looking forward to it, but also a bit nervous...very conflicted ;)

    Back when I was playting wow 12 hours a day, I had time to well, play it 12 hours a day.. That meant I could spend the time building friendships, doing 4-5 hour 40 man raids to only end up killing 3 bosses, spending several weeks to do the Onyxia attunement quest chain etc. These days I have a (sort of!) life, so all of those things are going to be a lot harder to achieve...

    That said, I am really looking forward to the de-noobifying of wow again. Back to talent trees that matter, tanking & dps management being a real issue, needing to use CC to stay alive rather than just skip packs etc . It could/should be amazing, but im reserving final judgement until its out.

    I think it will be great though!
     
    Spud1, 23 Jul 2019
    #12
  13. nimbu

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2002
    Posts:
    2,105
    Likes Received:
    73
    Hmm, I played till the level cap hit 110 on and off.

    I was on bladefist at first. My buddies ran a top eu guild, but the rule was no friends and they were hardcore. Though I got an odd invite to alt MC runs.

    I then found my own crew and did a little of zg.

    Bladefist was over populated and just before tbc there was a free migration.

    Sad because my crew weren't willing to go, but glad I did as bladefist became a ghost town.

    Eventually found another crew, but we weren't a full roster guild and would fill spots with from another larger crew trying to get gear for ALTs.

    Was about the time where 10 man raids were the norm.

    I've always liked to play utility classes so my main was my enhanced shaman and my alt was a shadowpriest. I hated healing with a passion, didn't like the stress. Though I was happy to raid heal (gotta love chain heal spamming).

    I never leveled a warrior, warlock, mage or rogue in early wow.

    The 10 man era was in my head the best. Both my characters were viable.

    I see myself with a few choices.

    Give classic a miss
    Roll my choice and chance if I'll ever get a spot
    Roll a tard / mage.

    Contemplating the mage, might prove interesting.
     
    nimbu, 24 Jul 2019
    #13
  14. Spanky

    Spanky Active Member

    Joined:
    14 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    675
    Likes Received:
    68
    Just logged in to my Blizz account for the first time in about 6 or 7 years ..... everythings gone :( have i been hacked ???
     
    Spanky, 24 Jul 2019
    #14
  15. Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,032
    Likes Received:
    234
    Quite probably. Blizz don't crush accounts.

    Not that it matters for Classic. As I understand it, it'll be totally separate from the main servers. No interaction whatsoever, no gold transfer, no chat, no trade.
     
    Sentinel-R1, 24 Jul 2019
    #15
    Jeff Hine likes this.
  16. Spanky

    Spanky Active Member

    Joined:
    14 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    675
    Likes Received:
    68

    Only care about playing the Classic. I will just start a fresh an ensure i use the authentication. Rather excited about all of this.
     
    Spanky, 24 Jul 2019
    #16
  17. m0o0oeh

    m0o0oeh Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    20 Dec 2006
    Posts:
    1,461
    Likes Received:
    63
    Kinda missed out on it first time round, jumped in for a spell with the Pandaren update, but didn't stick around for long. I'd be tempted, but I'm not that big on gaming any more sadly.
     
    m0o0oeh, 24 Jul 2019
    #17
  18. Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Joined:
    13 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,032
    Likes Received:
    234
    I'm not going to do classic for the raids. I'm well past that now and not interested in top end gear. I'll happily do PUG dungeons, PvP etc but most of all, I'm looking forward to the journey to 60 all over again and to enjoy it. I'm not bothered how long it takes me to get there. An hour or two a couple of nights a week, so be it!
     
    Sentinel-R1, 24 Jul 2019
    #18
  19. Jake123456

    Jake123456 Surprise!

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    1,735
    Likes Received:
    50
    Could we get together a Bit-Tech group to play? I hate playing MMO's on my own
     
    Jake123456, 24 Jul 2019
    #19
  20. nimbu

    nimbu Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2002
    Posts:
    2,105
    Likes Received:
    73
    Well first up the big question is horde or alliance, I am horde for life!
     
    nimbu, 24 Jul 2019
    #20
Page 1 of 4

Share This Page