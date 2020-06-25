Just browsing the internet as one does and came across this gem: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nobsound-Elfidelity-Filter-Purification-Internal/dp/B01825TRCG There's another variant on Aliexpress: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/327...expid=591f840f-d853-483b-9763-2f8746f743d3-11 This looks like the most amazing product, that just adds a shi!t ton of capacitance to the pci-e bus! I mean, I like the arrangements and colours, and different capacitor technology but I really can't see this doing anything useful. Thought you guys might enjoy it. Edit: just realised this is called Nobsound ...says it all really. Edit 2: my favourite review from Ali "Month patting the month additional purchase by PC fitted the kneader like the four key good good"