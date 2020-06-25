  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other WTF - people buy this?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Sam__, 25 Jun 2020 at 12:45.

  1. Sam__

    Sam__ Active Member

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2012
    Posts:
    398
    Likes Received:
    86
    Just browsing the internet as one does and came across this gem:

    https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nobsound-Elfidelity-Filter-Purification-Internal/dp/B01825TRCG

    There's another variant on Aliexpress:
    https://www.aliexpress.com/item/327...expid=591f840f-d853-483b-9763-2f8746f743d3-11

    This looks like the most amazing product, that just adds a shi!t ton of capacitance to the pci-e bus! I mean, I like the arrangements and colours, and different capacitor technology but I really can't see this doing anything useful.

    Thought you guys might enjoy it.

    Edit: just realised this is called Nobsound :duh: ...says it all really.

    Edit 2: my favourite review from Ali

    "Month patting the month additional purchase by PC fitted the kneader like the four key good good"
     
    Sam__, 25 Jun 2020 at 12:45
    #1

Share This Page